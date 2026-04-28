Age UK East Sussex And Charles Hunt Centre Join Forces To Strengthen Support For Older People In Hailsham

MENAFN - Pressat) Age UK East Sussex and the Charles Hunt Centre in Hailsham have come together in a new partnership that will strengthen support for older people in the local community while preserving the centre's much-loved identity.

The Charles Hunt Centre is a long-established social hub for people aged over 55, offering freshly prepared lunches, activities and a welcoming space for people to connect. Built through community effort and support, the centre continues to play an important role in bringing people together in Hailsham.

By joining Age UK East Sussex, the centre will benefit from increased resilience and access to wider county-wide services, including information and advice, befriending and specialist support. There will be no immediate changes to day-to-day services, and the centre will continue to operate as usual for its members.

Sally Stanton, Centre Manager at the Charles Hunt Centre, said:

“We're really proud of what the Charles Hunt Centre means to our members and the local community. This partnership is an exciting step forward and will help ensure the centre continues to thrive. It allows us to build on what we already do so well – providing friendship, support and a welcoming place for people over 55 – while opening up new opportunities for the future.”

Steve Hare, Chief Executive of Age UK East Sussex, added:

“The Charles Hunt Centre is a fantastic example of a community-led service that makes a real difference to people's lives, locally. We are delighted to welcome the centre into Age UK East Sussex. By working together, we can strengthen support in and around Hailsham and ensure the centre continues to provide vital services for many years to come.”

The Charles Hunt Centre will continue to offer its regular programme of activities, including weekday lunches, social sessions and specialist services such as foot health and hearing support clinics.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting older people to stay connected, active and independent, and to ensuring that local community services remain strong and sustainable.

For more information about the Charles Hunt Centre, call 01323 844398 or email [email protected].

For more information about Age UK East Sussex, visit .

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