Featured In Car Mechanics Magazine: £9.99 Service-History Checks Grow As Drivers Tackle Missing Car Records

MENAFN - Pressat)FindServiceHistory (findservicehistory ), a UK platform that allows drivers and car dealers to instantly check official manufacturer service history, has surpassed, as demand grows from both buyers and sellers needing to verify missing or incomplete service records.

The platform was recently featured in the May 2026 edition of Car Mechanics, where columnist Peter Simpson described it as“a quick and convenient way of finding and downloading history if a car comes in without any but you know it should have.”

Originally built for motor traders, the service is now seeing increasing use from everyday drivers - particularly buyers checking a vehicle before purchase, or sellers needing to quickly prove service history to secure a sale.

Solving the“missing service history” problem

Incomplete or missing service history remains one of the most common issues in used car transactions, often reducing buyer confidence or delaying sales.

FindServiceHistory allows users to check a vehicle in seconds using just a registration or VIN, returning official manufacturer dealership records where available - including service dates, mileage, and work carried out.

For consumers, checks cost £9.99, with a key difference from traditional providers: