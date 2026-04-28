Knus Launches Wellbeing Wisdom Cards - A Digital Oracle For Everyday Mental Health

MENAFN - Pressat) knus, the mental health peer support platform, today launches: a digital deck of 100 cards designed to bring small moments of reflection and care into people's daily lives.

Inspired by the centuries-old tradition of oracle decks but reimagined for modern wellbeing, the cards offer users a simple ritual: pause, choose a card, and receive a gentle prompt to support their mental and emotional health that day.

Each card carries three elements - a wellbeing tip rooted in evidence-based practice, a today's practice the user can act on immediately, and a personal affirmation to carry through the day. Themes range from rest, boundaries and gratitude to harder territory like grief, forgiveness and asking for help.

"We wanted to create something that feels less like another wellness app and more like a quiet companion," said Charles, founder of knus. "Mental health doesn't always need big interventions. Sometimes it just needs a small, well-timed reminder that you are doing okay or permission to rest, or the nudge to reach out to someone. The cards are designed for those moments."

The deck draws on practices from cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness, polyvagal theory and somatic awareness, distilled into accessible language anyone can use. Users can draw a card whenever they need one - first thing in the morning, on a difficult afternoon, or before sleep.

The Wellbeing Wisdom Cards sit alongside knus's existing peer support chat service, online communities, mental health condition directory and focus social groups for people navigating specific experiences such as addiction recovery, grief and chronic illness.

See more at knus