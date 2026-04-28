403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hotwire Reworks Leadership Team Under CEO Grant Toups
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Hotwire Global has made a series of leadership changes under CEO Grant Toups, including new global strategy, operations and Americas roles as the firm reshapes its leadership team.
Among the key appointments, Ute Hildebrandt has been named global chief strategy officer, responsible for overseeing strategy across Hotwire and ROI DNA. She most recently served as Hotwire's CEO of Continental Europe. Chief financial and strategy officer Will Hutchinson has been appointed global chief operating officer, leading operations across the business and chairing the firm's global AI steering committee.
In the Americas, chief growth officer Laura Macdonald has been named president, responsible for the agency's communications business across the region, including the US.
Other senior leaders remain in place, including Surj Gish, who continues to lead ROI DNA, and Charlotte Harvey, who continues as UK managing director.
The broader leadership team includes Anol Bhattacharya, who leads the firm's AI lab; Melissa Cullen; Isabelle Rahe; Beatrice Agostinacchio; Sylvia Ortegon; Robert Stank; and Matt Oakley.
The firm said it plans to add leadership roles in Spain and Germany.
Among the key appointments, Ute Hildebrandt has been named global chief strategy officer, responsible for overseeing strategy across Hotwire and ROI DNA. She most recently served as Hotwire's CEO of Continental Europe. Chief financial and strategy officer Will Hutchinson has been appointed global chief operating officer, leading operations across the business and chairing the firm's global AI steering committee.
In the Americas, chief growth officer Laura Macdonald has been named president, responsible for the agency's communications business across the region, including the US.
Other senior leaders remain in place, including Surj Gish, who continues to lead ROI DNA, and Charlotte Harvey, who continues as UK managing director.
The broader leadership team includes Anol Bhattacharya, who leads the firm's AI lab; Melissa Cullen; Isabelle Rahe; Beatrice Agostinacchio; Sylvia Ortegon; Robert Stank; and Matt Oakley.
The firm said it plans to add leadership roles in Spain and Germany.
Toups was named global CEO in November a nd assumed the role in January, succeeding Heather Kernahan. He previously served as Burson's digital and intelligence chief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment