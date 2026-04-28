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Versabank
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - VersaBank: Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid for its common shares. VersaBank shares T are trading down $0.13 at $25.02.
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