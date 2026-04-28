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TSX Negative At Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened?lower on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the declines, as investors weighed the ongoing stalemate in the Iran war and the skepticism?about whether AI investments can generate sustainable returns?for tech stocks.
The TSX Composite Index lost 183.78 points an hour into Tuesday's session at 33,634.41.
The Canadian dollar pushed lower 0.25 cents at 73.16 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slid 16.41 points, or 1.6%, to 1,003.88.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower early on, weighed most by gold, swooning 3.8%, information technology, sliding 3.7%, and materials, worse off 3.4%.
The five gainers were led by energy, rumbling 1.8%, telecoms, up 0.9%, and utilities, better by 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a report that pointed to weakness in OpenAI as well as a rise in oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 26.39 points to 49,141.40, lifted by a more than 5% gain in shares of Coca-Cola the company reported better-than-expected earnings.
The much broader index backpedaled 51.28 points to 7,122.63
The tech-driven NASDAQ plummeted 305.02 points, or 1.2%, to 24,582.08.
OpenAI recently saw revenue and new users growth that were below its own targets, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report added that CFO Sarah Friar told leadership she was concerned OpenAI may not be able to pay computing contracts in the future if its top line doesn't expand fast enough.
The report sent tech lower. Nvidia lost more than 2%, while Broadcom pulled back about 4%. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel were down 4% each. Oracle dropped 5%.
Tuesday's moves come after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday. The market's gains were kept in check as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran appeared to come to a standstill.
The news comes during a major earnings week for the stock market, with five of the“Magnificent Seven” tech titans slated to report. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are due Wednesday, while Apple's results are set for Thursday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury turned lower, pushing yields up to 4.37% from Monday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices increased $3.50 to $99.87 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $105.20 to $4,585.50 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened?lower on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the declines, as investors weighed the ongoing stalemate in the Iran war and the skepticism?about whether AI investments can generate sustainable returns?for tech stocks.
The TSX Composite Index lost 183.78 points an hour into Tuesday's session at 33,634.41.
The Canadian dollar pushed lower 0.25 cents at 73.16 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slid 16.41 points, or 1.6%, to 1,003.88.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower early on, weighed most by gold, swooning 3.8%, information technology, sliding 3.7%, and materials, worse off 3.4%.
The five gainers were led by energy, rumbling 1.8%, telecoms, up 0.9%, and utilities, better by 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a report that pointed to weakness in OpenAI as well as a rise in oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 26.39 points to 49,141.40, lifted by a more than 5% gain in shares of Coca-Cola the company reported better-than-expected earnings.
The much broader index backpedaled 51.28 points to 7,122.63
The tech-driven NASDAQ plummeted 305.02 points, or 1.2%, to 24,582.08.
OpenAI recently saw revenue and new users growth that were below its own targets, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report added that CFO Sarah Friar told leadership she was concerned OpenAI may not be able to pay computing contracts in the future if its top line doesn't expand fast enough.
The report sent tech lower. Nvidia lost more than 2%, while Broadcom pulled back about 4%. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel were down 4% each. Oracle dropped 5%.
Tuesday's moves come after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday. The market's gains were kept in check as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran appeared to come to a standstill.
The news comes during a major earnings week for the stock market, with five of the“Magnificent Seven” tech titans slated to report. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are due Wednesday, while Apple's results are set for Thursday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury turned lower, pushing yields up to 4.37% from Monday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices increased $3.50 to $99.87 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $105.20 to $4,585.50 U.S. an ounce.
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