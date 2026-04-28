MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Outstanding Exposition Launches North American Operations to Help Businesses Stand Out at Trade Shows Quebec-based exhibition design firm introduces a turnkey approach to custom and portable trade show displays, covering concept, fabrication, logistics, and on-site installation for businesses across Canada and the United States.

April 28, 2026 11:47 AM EDT | Source: Sitegrow

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Outstanding Exposition, a family-owned exhibition design and fabrication company headquartered in Quebec, announced the official launch of its operations across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and installs portable and custom trade show stands, supporting clients from initial concept through on-site setup at trade shows, conventions, and corporate events.







Stéphanie Raymond, Co-founder of Outstanding Exposition

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Addressing a Common Pain Point in Trade Show Participation

For many businesses, participating in trade shows involves coordinating multiple suppliers across design, printing, fabrication, logistics, and installation. This fragmentation often leads to delays, inconsistent branding, and unexpected on-site issues. Outstanding Exposition was built around an integrated model that consolidates these stages under a single team, with the goal of reducing complexity for exhibitors who attend multiple events per year.

The company's product range includes portable and modular stands, custom and large-format exhibition structures, counters and podiums, roll-up and pop-up banners, pre-configured kits, and outdoor event displays.

A Family-Built Approach to Exhibition Design

Outstanding Exposition was founded by a husband-and-wife team, supported by their children and a small in-house production crew. The company emphasizes long-term client relationships, in-house fabrication, and a hands-on installation service that travels with the exhibitor.

"Trade shows are high-stakes moments for businesses, and most of the stress comes from juggling separate vendors who don't talk to each other," said Stéphanie Raymond, Co-founder of Outstanding Exposition. "We built Outstanding to remove that friction by handling every step ourselves, so our clients can focus on the conversations that matter on the show floor."

Services Available Across Canada and the United States

Outstanding Exposition offers full-service support including design consultation, fabrication, delivery, on-site installation, and post-event storage. The company works with clients across various industries and tailors each stand to brand identity, booth dimensions, and venue requirements. Modular structures are designed for repeated use, allowing exhibitors to reconfigure components for different event sizes.

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About Outstanding Exposition







A custom exhibition stand designed by Outstanding Exposition, featuring Co-founder Stéphanie Raymond

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Founded in Quebec, Outstanding Exposition is a family-owned company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and installation of portable and custom exhibition stands. The company sells and rent a complete range of trade show solutions, including modular stands, large-format displays, counters, banners, and outdoor event structures. Outstanding serves businesses across Canada and the United States, providing end-to-end support from initial concept to on-site setup. More information is available at .