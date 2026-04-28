Michael Rehm

Michael is an Associate Professor in Property at the University of Auckland Business School. Michael's research focuses on residential and office property markets. His latest research is on housing affordability, financialisation and speculation. In addition, Michael has long practiced blended teaching and undertakes research in this space to better understand how university academics can effectively teach digital native students.

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