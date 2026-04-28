MENAFN - GetNews) -Unveiling the Variety Distribution and Health Value of Components such as Neohesperidin and Naringin

I Differences and Core Varieties of Citrus Fruits Citrus plants originated from hybridization of Asian ancestral species, forming three core groups:

1 (Citrus reticulata) Species Characteristics:Loose peel, easy to peel; juicy flesh; sweet and sour taste. Representative Varieties: Nanfeng Mandarin Orange: Thin peel, evenly distributed flavonoids, with a prominent naringin content. Satsuma Mandarin Orange: Sweet flesh, suitable for fresh consumption, with a moderate flavonoid content. Active Ingredients: Primarily naringin, followed by neohesperidin, with extremely low levels of momordicin.

2 (Citrus sinensis) Species Characteristics:Firm peel, plump flesh, high sweetness, rich in Vitamin C. Representative Varieties: Navel Orange: Has a navel-like protrusion at the top, medium to high flavonoid content, with a significant proportion of neohesperidin. Blood Orange: The flesh is red, rich in anthocyanins, and has a high content of rutile. Active ingredient: Prominent in neohesperidin, with trace amounts of momordicin.

3 (Citrus grandis) Species characteristics:Large fruit, thick peel, slightly bitter flesh, and good storage life. Representative varieties: Huazhou Pomelo: Peel densely covered with fuzz, extremely high in naringin, the authentic raw material for "Huazhou Juhong" (Huazhou Red Jujube). Grapefruit: Pink flesh, high in momordicin, suitable for juicing. Active ingredients: High in both naringin and neohesperidin, with significant momordicin content. Tip: Citrus plants have a "citrus-pomelo-orange" hybrid lineage; for example, sweet orange is a hybrid of mandarin orange and pomelo, while lemon is a hybrid of sour orange and citron.







II Distribution and Health Value of Active Ingredients

1 varieties: Pomelo (such as Huazhou Pomelo), Citrus aurantium. Health Benefits:Inhibits platelet aggregation and prevents thrombosis; protects vascular endothelium through antioxidant mechanisms.

2 Core varieties: Huajuhong (Citrus reticulata), Nanfengmiju (Mandarin orange), and Zhishi (Citrus aurantium). Health Benefits: Significant anti-inflammatory effects, can relieve respiratory inflammation; synergistically enhances cardiovascular protection with neohesperidin.

3 Core varieties:Citrus fruits (such as navel oranges) and Zhike (Citrus aurantium). Health Benefits: Improves insulin sensitivity and helps regulate blood sugar; outstanding antioxidant capacity.

4 varieties: Grapefruit and Lemon. Health Benefits: Regulates lipid metabolism and lowers LDL cholesterol; caution is needed regarding drug interactions.

5 varieties: Blood Orange and Zhishi (Citrus aurantium). Health Benefits: Enhances vascular elasticity and prevents arteriosclerosis; antioxidant activity is stronger than vitamin C. Data Comparison: The naringin content of Huazhou pomelo can reach 11.8% (3.37 times the national pharmacopoeia standard), while the neohesperidin content of navel orange is twice that of ordinary citrus fruits.

III Variety Selection Strategy

1 Health Support Target Components: Naringin, Neohesperidin, Rutile. Recommended Varieties: Huazhou Juhong (naringin), Zhishi (complex flavonoids), Blood Orange (rutile).

2 Syndrome Intervention Target Components:Neohesperidin, Momordicin. Recommended Varieties: Navel Orange (neohesperidin), Grapefruit (momordica oleracea var. chinensis).

3 Regulation Target Components:Naringin, Rutile. Recommended Varieties: Nanfeng Mandarin Orange (naringin), Zhishi (complex flavonoids).

IV Basis for Harvesting and Processing

1 of Harvesting Period for Immature Fruit: Flavonoid content is 3-4 times that of mature fruit. For example, the naringin content in the peel of Huazhou pomelo harvested in July is four times that of mature fruit. Part Selection: The flavonoid content in the peel is 10-20 times that of the pulp; processing byproducts (such as the peel) should be utilized preferentially.

2 Adaptation: Solvent Extract ion Method:Suitable for Citrus aurantium and Citrus reticulata peel, maximizing the retention of active ingredients. Aging Process: Tea branch citrus needs to be aged for more than one year to improve the bioavailability of hesperidin.

V Applications and Precautions

1 Efficacy: Cardiovascular Protection:Naringin inhibits platelet aggregation, and neostigmine improves blood lipids, synergistically preventing thrombosis. Immune Regulation: Rutile enhances the body's defense through antioxidant mechanisms.

2 Daily Intake: 10-20mg of flavonoids daily (approximately the peel of one citrus fruit) can assist in health management. Contraindications: Individuals with coagulation disorders and pregnant women should exercise caution; avoid concurrent use with anticoagulant drugs.

Conclusion: The health value of the citrus family stems from its unique spectrum of active ingredients. From the high naringin content of Huazhou pomelos to the rutile in blood oranges, each component is a "health code" bestowed by nature. In the future, with the optimization of extraction processes, these components will unleash greater potential in the field of functional foods.