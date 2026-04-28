Shengda Bicycle Coatings: Long-Lasting Protection & Vibrant Color

MENAFN - GetNews) Through optimized formulations and strict salt spray testing, Shengda coatings effectively prevent oxidation and rust, even in coastal and high-humidity environments. This long-lasting protection extends product lifespan and reduces maintenance costs, making it an ideal solution for bicycle and e-bike manufacturers seeking durability and reliability.







Long-Lasting Color Stability and UV Resistance

Color is a key factor in product appeal and brand identity. Shengda Powder Coatings utilize high-performance pigments and UV-resistant formulations to ensure excellent color retention over time.

Even under prolonged sunlight exposure, temperature fluctuations, and environmental stress, Shengda coatings maintain vibrant, consistent colors without fading or Yellowing. This makes them ideal for high-end bicycles, electric bikes, and branded fleets requiring consistent visual identity.







SSEART Powder Coating Solutions for OEM Manufacturers

Backed by Sseart's industry expertise, Shengda provides comprehensive powder coating solutions tailored for the two-wheeled mobility sector. Applications include:

Urban commuter bicycles

Mountain and road bikes

Electric scooters and e-bikes

High-speed electric motorcycles

From base coat adhesion to topcoat smoothness and texture control, SSEART delivers a complete, one-stop coating system for OEMs, ensuring performance, aesthetics, and production efficiency.







Full-Scenario Coating Solutions for Diverse Applications

As the bicycle and electric mobility market evolves, coating requirements are becoming more specialized. Shengda Powder Coatings offer flexible solutions for various use cases:

Shared bicycles: enhanced wear resistance and weather durability

Electric motorcycles: high-transparency metallic finishes with strong edge coverage

Children's bicycles: non-toxic, eco-friendly, soft-touch coatings

With a broad product portfolio and fast customization capabilities, Shengda supports manufacturers in scaling from single models to full product lines.







Why Choose Shengda Powder Coatings?

corrosion resistance for long-term durability

Superior color stability with UV protection

Full coating system solutions for OEMs

Eco-friendly and sustainable formulations

Proven performance in global markets

Conclusion

Shengda Powder Coatings, powered by SSEART's technical expertise, deliver high-performance solutions for the modern bicycle and electric vehicle industry. With strengths in corrosion protection, color stability, and customized applications, Shengda is more than a coating supplier-it is a strategic partner for brands seeking quality, innovation, and long-term growth.