Inspected Used China Truck For Sale Direct From Shanxi Yards

MENAFN - GetNews) China Truck for Sale Launches Inspected Used China Truck for Sale Inventory Direct from Shanxi Yards - Featuring SHACMAN, FAW, Foton, Dongfeng, and HOWO Tractor Heads

Shanxi, China - April 28, 2026 - China Truck for Sale (chinatruckforsale ), a Shanxi-based exporter of pre-owned heavy-duty trucks, today announced the launch of its expanded used china truck for sale catalog, offering on-site inspected 6x4 tractor heads from China's five leading commercial vehicle brands. The launch consolidates inventory previously scattered across regional yards into a single export-ready catalog, eliminating the broker chain that has historically inflated prices for international buyers.

Each tractor in the catalog is sourced directly from operating Shanxi fleets, photographed and walked-around on site, and shipped under China Truck for Sale's own export documentation. Featured units include the SHACMAN X5000 M3-480 (Cummins M13 480 HP, AMT 16-speed, MAN-licensed axles), the FAW Jiefang J6P-460 long-haul sleeper, the Foton AUMAN GTL X12, the Dongfeng Tianlong VL, and the HOWO Sinotruk 6x4 - the most-deployed long-haul tractors on Chinese highways today.

"Foreign buyers have been overpaying for used Chinese tractors for years because they couldn't see the truck before deposit," said the company's export desk lead. "We changed that. Every unit we list has walk-around video, real engine-on inspection notes, and a Shanxi yard address. If a buyer wants to fly in and see it, we'll meet them at the yard. That's the difference between buying through a broker and buying from the source."

Pricing on used Chinese tractor heads has remained materially lower than comparable European or Japanese used inventory, with strong global parts availability through Weichai, Cummins, and Sinotruk dealer networks. Used Chinese 6x4 tractors are now actively running long-haul, mining, and logistics routes across West Africa, Central Asia, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

China Truck for Sale handles every step of the export process - inspection, deposit, full payment terms, customs clearance, ocean freight booking, and port-of-arrival handoff. Buyers receive bill of lading and full documentation packages before vessel departure. The company currently ships from Tianjin, Qingdao, and Shanghai ports.

International buyers can browse the live used china truck for sale catalog at chinatruckforsale and request specifications, photos, and current pricing through the company's WeChat-based export desk at chinatruckforsale.

About China Truck for Sale

China Truck for Sale is a Shanxi-based exporter specializing in inspected, pre-owned 6x4 tractor heads from China's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The company sources directly from operating Chinese fleets and exports to fleet operators, logistics companies, and independent owner-operators worldwide.