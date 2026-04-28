Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market To Reach $10.99 Billion By 2030, Driven By NGS Expansion And Precision Diagnostics

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Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA), Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine), End User (CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is projected to grow from $7.10 billion in 2025 to $10.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is being fueled by the rapid expansion of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), molecular diagnostics, and personalized medicine, all of which depend on high-quality DNA and RNA extraction as a foundational step.

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As sequencing technologies scale across clinical and research environments, demand is rising for high-purity, inhibitor-free nucleic acid inputs. In response, vendors are advancing NAIP workflows with automation-ready formats, improved chemistries, and higher yield efficiencies, enabling laboratories to process larger volumes at lower cost per sample.

However, adoption of high-throughput and automated extraction platforms remains constrained in some settings due to significant upfront investment, validation requirements, and workforce training needs.

Kits Segment Drives Recurring Revenue and Market Stability

By product, kits accounted for the largest market share in 2024, reflecting the consumables-driven nature of nucleic acid extraction workflows.

Their dominance is supported by:



Continuous demand in routine PCR and NGS workflows

Standardization and reproducibility across laboratories

Ease of use in multi-site and high-throughput environments Growing demand for specialized kits (viral RNA, cfDNA, low-input samples)

Both magnetic bead-based and spin-column kits are widely adopted, ensuring consistent and repeatable performance-making them a cornerstone of laboratory operations globally.

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Anchor Market Demand

Among end users, hospitals and diagnostic centers held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by high daily volumes of molecular testing.

In these environments:



DNA/RNA extraction is a mandatory first step for PCR/NAAT assays

Increasing adoption of sequencing-based diagnostics is expanding demand Continuous workflow requirements drive recurring purchases of kits and reagents

As molecular diagnostics expands across infectious diseases, oncology, and genetic screening, these facilities remain central to global NAIP demand.

North America Leads with Advanced Infrastructure and High Testing Volumes

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by:



A dense network of hospital and reference laboratories

Extensive public health testing infrastructure

High adoption of NGS in both clinical and research applications Strong penetration of automated, high-throughput extraction systems

These factors enable laboratories in the region to scale operations efficiently while maintaining high reproducibility and compliance, positioning North America as the global leader in NAIP adoption.

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Competitive Landscape: Innovation Focused on Automation and Workflow Optimization

Leading players are investing in automation, integrated platforms, and advanced extraction chemistries to enhance throughput and reliability. Key companies include: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Qiagen (Germany), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), and Takara Bio Inc. (Japan).

Executive Takeaway

For industry leaders, the NAIP market presents a stable, volume-driven growth opportunity anchored in the expansion of molecular diagnostics and sequencing. Organizations that prioritize automation, cost-efficient workflows, and high-quality extraction solutions will be best positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for precision diagnostics.

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