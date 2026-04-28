J&R Sliding Door Repair Launches Complete Door Restoration Bundle For Orange County Homeowners

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Orange County's trusted sliding door specialists introduce an all- inclusive Door Restoration Bundle - combining Roller Replacement, Track Replacement, and Lock Replacement in a single same- day appointment - giving homeowners a complete, cost- effective solution to restore the safety, security, and smooth operation of their sliding and French doors.

J&R Sliding Door & French Door Repair, one of Orange County's most trusted sliding door repair and installation specialists, today announced the launch of its new Complete Door Restoration Bundle - a comprehensive, single- visit service package combining Roller Replacement, Track Replacement, and Lock Replacement into one streamlined appointment. Available immediately to homeowners across Orange County with same- day scheduling, the bundle is designed to address the full range of mechanical and security issues that affect sliding and French door performance, eliminating the need for multiple service visits and delivering lasting results at exceptional value.

The Complete Door Restoration Bundle targets the three most common and interrelated causes of sliding door failure: worn or damaged rollers that cause doors to drag and jam; bent or deteriorated tracks that prevent smooth, linear movement; and faulty or non- functional locks that compromise household security. By addressing all three components in a single visit, J&R's certified technicians are able to restore a door's full operational integrity - smooth, quiet glide, precise alignment, and reliable locking - rather than resolving individual symptoms in isolation. The bundle is available for all types of sliding doors, including patio sliding doors, closet sliding doors, and French doors, across the company's entire Orange County service area.

The launch of the bundle reflects J&R's long- standing approach to sliding door repair as a matter of both home functionality and family security. A sliding door that does not operate or lock correctly is not merely an inconvenience - it represents a meaningful vulnerability in a home's safety perimeter. By bundling its three most critical mechanical repair services, J&R enables homeowners to resolve that vulnerability comprehensively, in a single visit, at a price point that is more accessible than scheduling each service individually. The company's same- day availability ensures that urgent repairs can be addressed without delay.

“When a homeowner calls us about a sliding door that won't slide properly, nine times out of ten the rollers, the track, and the lock are all contributing to the problem. Replacing just one component and leaving the others in poor condition means the door will fail again soon. Our Complete Door Restoration Bundle was created so that our customers walk away with a door that works - fully, reliably, and securely - from the very first visit.” - Vincent, J&R Sliding Door & French Door Repair

J&R has built a strong reputation across Orange County through a service model that emphasises technical expertise, honest pricing, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The company's technicians have demonstrated the ability to diagnose and repair even highly complex door issues - including sourcing and fabricating replacement components for locks and hardware whose original manufacturers are no longer traceable - a capability that has earned praise from homeowners who were previously told their doors could not be repaired. J&R's broader service portfolio includes Glass Replacement (single and double pane), Screen Door Repair and Replacement, Pet Screen Door Installation, Window Repair, and complete Sliding and Closet Door Installation.

The Complete Door Restoration Bundle is available immediately across J&R's full Orange County service area, including Irvine, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, Anaheim, Fullerton, Brea, Seal Beach, and more than twenty additional communities throughout the county. Homeowners may schedule a free same- day estimate by calling 949- 528- 1800 or by submitting a request online at slidingdoorrepairorangecounty.

About J&R Sliding Door & French Door Repair

J&R Sliding Door & French Door Repair is a professional door repair and installation company serving residential clients throughout Orange County, California. The company specialises in the repair, restoration, and installation of all types of sliding and French doors, offering services including Roller Replacement, Track Replacement, Lock Replacement, Glass Replacement (single and double pane), Screen Door Repair and Replacement, Pet Screen Door Installation, Window Repair, and full Sliding Door Installation. Known for its technical expertise, transparent pricing, same-day availability, and 100% satisfaction guarantee, J&R has become one of Orange County's most trusted names in residential door services.

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