MENAFN - GetNews) On April 28, 2024, Fuying Media Technology (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as“FYMedia”) officially announced its strategic brand upgrade, adopting the identityFormerly known as Shandong Fuying Digital Media Technology Co., Ltd., this upgrade marks a comprehensive transition into a technology-driven global digital marketing and content production company.

Core Business: Deep Cultivation of SEO & GEO Dual-Engine Optimization

In the era of search transformation, FYMedia focuses on Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).



SEO (Search Engine Optimization): Enhancing rankings on mainstream engines like Google through website architecture optimization, keyword strategy, and high-quality backlink maintenance. GEO (Generative Engine Optimization): Tailored for generative AI habits, ensuring brand visibility in AI model responses through structured data and authoritative content modeling.

The slogan, “Make your brand the answer of AI,” reflects a technical solution to exposure challenges in the AI era.

Business Matrix: Combining Online Technology with Offline Production

FYMedia provides a service closed-loop of “Content Production + Technical Distribution,” including:



On-site & High-end Interviews: Professional production teams providing in-depth reports and industry filming.

Global Media Distribution: Utilizing a vast resource library for content placement across overseas news channels.

International Influencer Videos: Collaborating with local creators for customized content on global short-video platforms. International Exchange Planning: Executing cross-border business matchmaking and brand promotion activities.

Official Portal: Time News – An International Communication Front

As a core carrier of the global strategy, FYMedia's Time News (fymediacn) is an “International Dual-way Communication Window.” It serves as a vital export for brand value and a premium platform for enterprises to access global news intelligence.

Through Time News, FYMedia builds a bridge for information exchange, helping brands gain insight into market trends while enhancing international influence.

Contact Information:

Full Name: Fuying Media Technology (Jinan) Co., Ltd.

Brand: FYMedia (Future Yes Media)

Website: fymediacn