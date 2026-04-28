Emmy-Winner Mark Hensley And Blockreel Studios Announce Development Of Feature Film 'Sundown At The Salton Sea'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blockreel Studios, the production and distribution division of the filmmaker-owned operating system Blockreel DAO, today announced the development of its first flagship feature film, Sundown at the Salton Sea. The project is being led by founding advisor and Emmy-winning re-recording mixer Mark Hensley (Genius: Picasso, The Last of Us), who serves as the project's lead creative force.

Sundown at the Salton Sea is an elevated gothic horror-thriller that weaves together a tragic 19th-century love story with a modern-day descent into terror. Bound by reincarnation, memory, and an ancient curse, the film explores the terrifying reality behind the myth of Nosferatu. As a group of friends becomes stranded in the California desert, they discover that the classic cinema legend was not fiction, but a desperate, plagiarized attempt to exploit a real-world tragedy that has haunted the shadows of history for over a century.

“Sundown at the Salton Sea represents a new hybrid model for independent cinema,” said Mark Hensley.“By utilizing Blockreel's end-to-end production ecosystem during this development phase, we are creating a blueprint that allows for complete creative integrity while accessing a global network of vetted, high-caliber talent. We are building a model for how the next generation of features will be packaged and produced.”

A New Blueprint for Independent Production

With a target budget of $5 million, the film serves as a lighthouse project for the Blockreel ecosystem. The production leverages Blockreel's integrated infrastructure, designed to replace legacy industry fragmentation with a unified workflow:

.Vetted Talent Ecosystem: Utilizing Blockreel's network of 560+ vetted professional filmmakers, including award-winning talent, to assemble the creative team.

.End-to-End Transparency: Incorporating decentralized production management to streamline transparent reporting, real-time budgeting, and global distribution workflows from the ground up.

.Industry-Standard Quality: Ensuring all creative and technical aspects meet the highest standards required by global theatrical and streaming partners.

“Independent film is at an inflection point,” says Osman Arslan, Founder and CEO of Blockreel DAO.“Hollywood output is shifting, and the next generation of breakout independent hits will come from creators who own their rails. With this feature, Blockreel Studios is moving from the platform layer to the production layer-delivering high-velocity, high-quality IP that the market is starving for.”

The project currently serves as the anchor title for the Blockreel ecosystem, creating a closed-loop pipeline from development through to future exhibition.

About Blockreel DAO

Blockreel DAO is the industry's first vertically integrated, filmmaker-owned filmmaking operating system. Replacing 12+ disconnected industry tools, the platform enables filmmakers to discover work, collaborate on real-time projects, distribute content, and own their production IP. With 300+ technical guides and an elite community of working feature and network professionals, Blockreel is the home for the modern auteur.