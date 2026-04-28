IGEL Recognizes Winners Of Its 2026 North America MSP Awards

This year's North America MSP Awards honored three partners for innovation, execution, and ability to deliver measurable customer value with IGEL across key markets and use cases.

“MSP partners are a force multiplier for IGEL's growth and customer impact,” said Eric Kline, Vice President of Managed Service Providers at IGEL .“They are turning the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint OS PlatformTM into real-world outcomes, helping customers modernize endpoints securely, simplify operations, and support growth at scale. Asc3nd, Coretek, and CPC represent the leadership, execution, and momentum that define the strength of our MSP ecosystem.”

The 2026 IGEL MSP Award winners are:



MSP North America Vertical Partner of the Year: Asc3nd Technologies Group

MSP North America Velocity Partner of the Year: Coretek MSP North America Partner of the Year: CPC



Asc3nd Technologies Group was recognized as MSP North America Vertical Partner of the Year for its leadership and expansion in the federal sector. As a dedicated federal partner, Asc3nd Technologies Group has helped drive adoption of IGEL across U.S. federal and civilian agencies, strengthening IGEL's presence in secure, mission-critical environments where control, resilience, and operational readiness are essential.

“In the federal market, security, control, and operational readiness are non-negotiable,” said Sarn Bien-Aime, Owner of Asc3nd Technologies Group.“Our work with IGEL enables agencies to adopt a more secure endpoint strategy built for mission-critical environments, and this recognition reflects the strength of that shared commitment.”

Coretek earned the MSP North America Velocity Partner of the Year award, recognizing its rapid growth and strong commitment to new IGEL deployments. In just six months, the company built significant momentum in managed IGEL services, bringing secure endpoint solutions to customers quickly and at scale.

“We're honored to be named IGEL's MSP North America Partner of the Year,” said Kurtis Lindemann, CEO of CPC.“Our partnership with IGEL is helping us deliver secure, resilient endpoint services at scale while giving customers a faster path to modernization and business continuity. As demand accelerates, IGEL continues to be a strategic platform for how we grow and differentiate in the market.”

The IGEL MSP Awards honor partners not only for revenue growth, but also for innovation, customer impact, and long-term partnership value. IGEL's global MSP community

To learn more about the IGEL MSP program, visit igel/managed-service-provider.

About IGEL

IGEL

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure DesktopTM, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 technology partners ecosystem, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at

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