OAK Interactive Earns New Google Certifications, Strengthening Its Role As A Google Certified Provider

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- OAK Interactive, a full-service digital marketing, advertising, and creative agency, today announced it has earned three new industry-recognized certifications from Google: the Google Ads Display Certification, Google Ads Search Certification, and AI-Powered Performance Ads Certification. These certifications reinforce OAK's commitment to delivering high-performance, data-driven paid media strategies that maximize efficiency, targeting precision, and return on investment for clients.

Each certification represents advanced expertise in critical areas of modern digital advertising:

.Google Ads Search Certification validates OAK's ability to build and optimize high-performing search campaigns that capture user intent, improve ad relevance, and drive qualified traffic through keyword strategy, bidding optimization, and conversion-focused messaging.

.Google Ads Display Certification highlights OAK's proficiency in creating visually compelling display campaigns that expand brand reach across the web while leveraging audience targeting, remarketing, and performance analytics.

.AI-Powered Performance Ads Certification demonstrates OAK's expertise in leveraging machine learning and automation to optimize campaigns in real time-enhancing bidding strategies, audience segmentation, and creative performance through Google's latest AI-driven tools.

Together, these certifications enable OAK Interactive to deliver smarter, faster, and more adaptive paid search and digital advertising campaigns. By combining strategic oversight with advanced automation, OAK can reduce wasted spend, improve targeting accuracy, and accelerate measurable results across platforms.

“These certifications represent more than credentials-they reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of how digital advertising is evolving,” said Moses Robles, CEO of OAK Interactive.“With Google's continued investment in AI and automation, it's critical that agencies not only understand the technology but also know how to apply it strategically. Our clients benefit from more efficient campaigns, better targeting, and ultimately stronger performance across every dollar spent.”

As digital advertising becomes increasingly competitive and AI-driven, OAK Interactive's expanded certification portfolio positions the agency to help clients navigate complexity with clarity-turning data into actionable insights and campaigns into scalable growth engines. To learn more about OAK Interactive's Paid Search services, visit their webpage, then reach out for a consultation.

About OAK Interactive

OAK Interactive is a Houston-based full-service marketing, advertising, and creative agency specializing in SEO, paid search, branding, web development, and data-driven marketing strategies. With a focus on performance and innovation, OAK helps businesses grow through integrated campaigns designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, read their Case Studies and learn how their results-driven approach has grown clients across the country.