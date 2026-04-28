India Imposes Stricter Rules For Homestays Following Attack On US Tourist In Karnataka

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The reported incident of a female American tourist being sexually assaulted at a homestay in Kodagu, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, has resulted in the government tightening regulations relating to these places which attract a lot of tourists, both Indian and international.

The state's tourism department called a high-level meeting with police and other officials in Bengaluru, calling for stricter regulations to prevent such attacks, which is having a negative image on the state.

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Last week, an American woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in Kodagu, just a year after the gangrape of two other women (including a foreigner) at a late-night outing near a lake at Hampi, a popular tourist site.

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The state government had last year directed law enforcement agencies to conduct checks at homestays and other facilities and ensure the vetting of staff to prevent such incidents. A tourism department official told the media that enforcement of standard operating procedures are not monitored despite the surge in the number of homestays in the state.

The government now plans to make it mandatory for homestay outfits to register with the authorities and display the state police app QR code.

Homestay owners were also directed to inform the police before taking guests out at night at remote areas. They also have to install CCTVs in common areas, maintain detailed IDs for both domestic and foreign tourists and share the information with the police.

Need for uniform system

Though there are about 10,000 homestays in Karnataka, not even half of them are registered with the authorities. According to the Kodagu Homestay Association, the popular hillstation has about 4,000 homestay facilities, of which a little over a half feature in government records.

An association member told the media that the government procedures relating to homestays are complicated. It has called for a uniform system with simple processes.

The state government has now made it mandatory for homestays and bed-and-breakfast outfits to display their registrations at the reception. Tour operators and even tourists have also been told to book stays with only registered service providers. The government has warned off tough action against establishments that do not follow the rules.

"Establishments/houses operating as a Homestay/Bed & Breakfast establishment without valid registration and approval are considered illegal and legal action will be taken," said a government statement. The registered properties will also come under the e-beat policing system.

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