Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Grows AI Defense IP Portfolio With New Filing For Xcalibre

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is a technology company developing advanced sensing, autonomy, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and computational platforms for defense and commercial applications. VisionWave's technologies are designed to enhance situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and enable intelligent machines and systems to operate in complex environments.

VisionWave Holdings today announced the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application covering core intellectual property for its xCalibreTM visual intelligence platform.

The provisional patent application, titled“Systems and Methods for Converting Camera Streams into Structured Sensor Intelligence for Detection, Verification, and Response,” was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under Application No. 64/048,141, with a filing date of April 24, 2026.

The filing describes a next-generation AI architecture designed to transform conventional camera streams into structured, machine-actionable sensor intelligence. Rather than treating cameras merely as passive video recorders or conventional image sources, xCalibreTM is designed to treat visible, thermal, infrared, stereoscopic, low-light, body-worn, vehicle-mounted, fixed, mobile, airborne, and robotic cameras as intelligent sensor inputs capable of producing detection, classification, tracking, event analysis, threat scoring, evidence packages, and operational alerts.

At the center of the invention is a mathematical, intelligence-based technique. This approach is designed to reduce latency, lower unnecessary processing, improve edge deployment efficiency, and support near-real-time operation across security, defense, infrastructure, autonomous systems, and forensic applications.

The provisional application describes a multi-stage architecture that may include sensor ingestion, coarse approximation, confidence scoring, selective refinement, geometric and vector-based analysis, CNN/RNN processing, temporal modeling, cross-camera correlation, multimodal fusion, and event-level decision output. Potential outputs may include object class, identity hypothesis, drone alert, vehicle event, abnormal behavior flag, person-of-interest indication, persistent track, threat score, response recommendation, searchable metadata, and confidence-scored evidence.

VisionWave believes the filing strengthens its intellectual-property position around AI-driven computer vision, edge intelligence, and advanced sensing. The company views xCalibreTM as a foundational platform technology that could support multiple use cases, including perimeter security, critical-infrastructure monitoring, defense surveillance, autonomous systems, robotic sensing, drone detection, forensic search, and operational command dashboards.

The filing also builds upon VisionWave's broader strategy of developing proprietary technologies that convert raw environmental signals into structured intelligence. By combining computer vision, mathematical reduction, selective computation, custom neural architectures, and sensor-oriented event intelligence, xCalibreTM is intended to support faster and more reliable interpretation of complex visual environments.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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