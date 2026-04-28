Markets Fixate On Hormuz As 'Malacca Premium' Comes Into Focus

What he describes as the“Malacca Premium” is now capturing the rising cost of insuring, shipping, and moving energy through one of the world's most critical trade corridors.

The Strait of Malacca, a narrow waterway between Indonesia and Malaysia that channels trade past Singapore, handles over a fifth of global maritime commerce and ranks as the world's busiest chokepoint.

In the first half of 2025 alone, over 23 million barrels of oil per day passed through the route, supplying China, Japan, and South Korea. The volume leaves little room for disruption without global consequences.

Concern has intensified because of how quickly the narrative around Malacca changed. In the wake of disruption in Hormuz, a senior Indonesian official briefly raised the possibility of introducing transit tolls for vessels using the strait before the idea was swiftly withdrawn and regional governments reaffirmed that passage would remain open and free.

The signal, however, has already shifted market thinking.

Global trade remains heavily concentrated through a handful of narrow corridors. The assumption of uninterrupted flow through these arteries has underpinned decades of efficiency gains.

Shipping insurance, freight rates, and energy pricing are already responding to rising sensitivity. Even minor disruptions or policy signals can ripple quickly through supply chains given the density of traffic moving through the corridor.

The implications for investors are immediate.

Disruption does not need to materialise at scale to move markets. The anticipation alone-through insurance costs, freight rates, and energy volatility-is enough to reshape returns.

China's long-standing concern over reliance on the Malacca Strait, often referred to as the“Malacca Dilemma," adds further weight.

As the world's largest oil importer, its exposure amplifies the global consequences of any instability in the corridor.

Nigel Green concludes:

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