Consertus Acquires Laceco, Expanding Regional Footprint And Enhancing Multidisciplinary Capabilities Across MENA - AETOS...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Consertus, Inc., a portfolio company of RTC Partners, today announced the acquisition of Laceco, an architecture, engineering, and planning consultancy headquartered in Beirut, Lebanon. Founded in 1988, Laceco brings more than three decades of experience across planning, architecture, engineering, and project and construction management, further advancing Consertus' presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Laceco is among the region's largest consultancies of its kind, with more than 150 professionals and offices in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and Oman. The firm has supported over $22.5 billion in project value for more than 100 clients, including developments such as NEOM Construction Villages, Al Mamsha, Manateq Headquarters, and The Boulevard and Abdali Mall.

The acquisition strengthens Consertus' capabilities as demand grows for integrated design, engineering, and delivery solutions across urban development, infrastructure, energy, and environmental sectors.

“Laceco is an exceptional addition to Consertus,” said Roy Block, CEO of Consertus.“Their technical expertise, long-standing client relationships, and track record of complex project delivery strengthen our ability to provide integrated solutions across the project lifecycle. Laceco's regional presence and technical depth strengthen our capabilities and position the company for continued growth. We look forward to partnering with their team to expand in key markets.”

“Joining Consertus marks an important milestone for Laceco,” said Yazane Alaily, CEO of Laceco.“Together, we are well positioned to broaden our service offering, create new opportunities for our people, and deliver greater value to clients across the region.”

Laceco provides services spanning master planning and urban design, architecture and interior design, engineering, infrastructure, environmental advisory, and program and construction management. Its BIM-enabled workflows and cloud-based collaboration tools support efficient delivery from concept through completion.

“Laceco's regional footprint and technical capabilities make this a highly strategic addition to Consertus,” said Chris Lee, Managing Partner at RTC Partners.“This acquisition advances our strategy to build a scaled, diversified professional services organization across key global markets.”

About Consertus

Consertus, Inc. delivers integrated digital, advisory, delivery, and engineering and design solutions that help clients plan and execute complex capital programs worldwide. With more than 1,200 professionals across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Europe, the Middle East, and India, Consertus serves clients in transportation, including aviation and transit, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, utilities, government, and manufacturing, helping them achieve their key strategic goals.

Learn more at and follow Consertus on LinkedIn.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a growth-focused, entrepreneurial investment firm committed to long-term value creation. RTC builds exceptional businesses in the professional and business services industries by partnering with strong management teams. With a focus on human capital and a thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic growth, RTC enables organizations to unlock their next stage of success. RTC is actively seeking new platform and add-on acquisition opportunities.

Learn more at and follow RTC on LinkedIn.

Interested in joining Consertus' growing team?

Visit: Careers at Consertus

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