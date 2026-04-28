Swiss Lawmakers Scale Back Nursing Reform

Members of parliament refused to reduce the maximum working week for nurses from 50 to 45 hours, against the advice of the left leaning parties and the government.

+ Swiss voters give helping hand to nurses

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said that this was a key measure for the health of nursing staff and would not entail any significant additional costs. But to no avail.

The parliamentary chamber also rejected the idea of improving compensation for hours worked on Sundays or public holidays. They must be reimbursed at 25% of salary, not 50%. Right-wing and centre-right lawmakers fear that this will lead to an increase in unnecessary costs.

However, the parliamentarians were more generous on a number of points. Unplanned work must be compensated if employees are not informed more than four weeks in advance, instead of two. And coffee breaks should count as paid work.

The House of Representatives is debating how to implement a“nursing initiative”, which was passed by voters in 2021. The aim of the text is to improve the working conditions of nursing staff in order to prevent sudden departures and thus limit the current shortage.

The debates are continuing with parliamentarians due to discuss a very sensitive aspect of the reform – financing. Several proposals are on the table.

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