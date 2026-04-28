Mauritania Seeks To Tap Brazil's Cattle Genetics

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Expanding agribusiness cooperation between Brazil and Mauritania was among the topics discussed on Monday (27) by Mauritania's agriculture minister, Sid'Ahmed Ould Mohamed, and Brazil's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, André de Paula. Mohamed is in Brazil this week for meetings with sector representatives on issues such as cooperation and cattle genetic material.

According to Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, technical teams are negotiating the opening of Mauritania's market to Brazilian bovine embryos. Brazil already exports live cattle and bovine semen to the African country.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed signing a memorandum of understanding for scientific and institutional cooperation, enabling the sharing of technological advances developed in Brazil for use in Mauritania. According to the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI), the“action plan” is expected to cover cooperation from 2026 to 2031.

At the meeting, the Brazilian minister said the delegation could rely on support from Brazil's research agency Embrapa for initiatives Mauritania plans to develop in crop production. To the ministry, Mohamed noted that Brazil has a“solid reputation in cattle farming,” which is why his country is interested in expanding cooperation and exchanges between the two nations.

The Mauritanian delegation will visit the Expozebu fair in Uberaba, Minas Gerais state. Organized by the Brazilian Association of Zebu Breeders (ABCZ), the event is a benchmark in cattle genetics. Last week, representatives from other African countries attended the fair, which brings together producers and industry institutions and features auctions and animal demonstrations.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Brazil Agriculture Ministry

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