|
Kyriba Corp.
/ Key word(s): Joint Venture/Miscellaneous
Kyriba Brings AFP, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Circle Into a Single AI-Orchestrated Treasury Platform
28.04.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Circle integrations solve real treasury problems - at enterprise scale
AFP and Kyriba joint co-branded certificate gives treasury teams a framework to act on stablecoins with confidence
New Advanced Liquidity Planning and FX risk management solutions built for the pace of modern treasury LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate treasury is at an inflection point. The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025, eliminated the single biggest barrier to stablecoin adoption - regulatory uncertainty that 73% of executives cited as their top concern. Real-time payment expectations are now table stakes. And treasurers are being held accountable for every basis point of idle cash while navigating CFO questions about blockchain settlement they couldn't have anticipated two years ago.
At KyribaLive 2026, Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance, announced three landmark collaborations and two new platform solutions designed to meet that moment: giving treasury teams the tools, governance, and confidence to move forward without moving recklessly.
Treasury teams can now settle cross-border payments in near real time, execute money market investments without leaving their treasury management systems, and access the first professional certificate for stablecoin in treasury - within a single platform powered by agentic AI that keeps human judgment at the center.
Melissa Di Donato, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Kyriba, said: "Corporate treasury is being asked to move faster, manage greater complexity, and operate with absolute trust and control - often all at once. The innovations announced at KyribaLive 2026 reflect our commitment to leading the industry forward, not just responding to it. Kyriba is setting the standard for what the next generation of treasury technology looks like."
Three Collaborations That Solve Real Treasury Problems
Each collaboration removes a real bottleneck from the treasury workflow, orchestrated by Kyriba's Trusted Agentic AI (TAI):
CommentsNo comment