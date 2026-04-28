Saudi Arabia Museum Of Contemporary Art Gets $490 M. Grant

MENAFN - USA Art News) Saudi Arabia's New Contemporary Art Museum Secures $490 Million Grant in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia's expanding cultural infrastructure is gaining another major anchor: the forthcoming Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art has received a $490 million construction grant from Diriyah Company. The museum, designed by Dubai-based architecture firm Godwin Austen Johnson, will occupy 883,000 square feet and is expected to become one of the largest contemporary art museums in the region, with a footprint larger than the Louvre in Paris.

The institution will be based in Diriyah, the historic area west of Riyadh that has become central to the kingdom's cultural and tourism ambitions. It will also stage exhibitions in nearby Riyadh, extending its reach beyond a single site and into the capital's broader arts ecosystem. Diriyah Company, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, has already backed a range of large-scale developments in the kingdom, including resorts, a digital art institution, and a shopping district.

In a statement, Jerry Inzerillo, the company's CEO, said the museum will offer Saudi and international artists“a truly world-class platform” and help position Diriyah as“the Kingdom's capital of culture.” The language reflects the scale of the project, but also the broader strategy behind it: Saudi Arabia is building cultural institutions at the same time it is trying to diversify its economy and reshape its global image.

That effort is unfolding through Vision 2030, the Crown Prince's $2 trillion plan to reduce the country's dependence on oil. The art scene has grown quickly in recent years, with Diriyah now hosting two biennials - one focused on contemporary art and another on Islamic art. The museum adds another layer to that expansion, suggesting that the kingdom is no longer treating culture as a side project, but as part of its long-term civic and economic infrastructure.

The timing also matters. Saudi Arabia has recently scaled back some of its support for international institutions as oil prices fluctuate and concerns about overspending intensify. Among the most visible examples is the Metropolitan Opera in New York, which had been promised $200 million in funding before that support was withdrawn. The opera house is now considering selling its Marc Chagall murals for $55 million.

Against that backdrop, the new museum in Diriyah reads as both a cultural statement and a strategic one: a large, permanent investment in contemporary art at a moment when the kingdom is deciding where its money, and its influence, will go next.