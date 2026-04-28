Ainewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) Signs Mou With SC Ventures To Incubate AI-Powered Payments Platform AGENPAY

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) and SC Ventures formalized a partnership through a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed at the Global Web 4.0 – AI and Digital Assets Innovation conference in Hong Kong Cyberport, outlining plans to jointly incubate AGENPAY, an AI-powered payments initiative focused on advancing intelligent payment systems. The collaboration will center on developing API retrieval capabilities, payment routing infrastructure and ecosystem integrations, combining AXG's AI and blockchain expertise with SC Ventures' global network to build a next-generation platform aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing risk management, reducing transaction costs and supporting the evolution of agent-driven financial infrastructure.

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About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” the Company focuses on tokenization and operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AXCOIN, AXONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

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