Biomednewsbreaks - ARMR Sciences Inc. Advances Fentanyl Vaccine With Private Placement Led By Joseph Gunnar & Co.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ARMR Sciences completed a private placement financing with strategic and institutional investors, with Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acting as placement agent, as the company advances toward human trials for its fentanyl vaccine. Backed by the U.S. Department of War, the vaccine is designed to prevent fatal overdoses and address threats from substances such as fentanyl, supporting continued development and clinical progression.

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About ARMR Sciences Inc.

ARMR Sciences Inc. is America's biodefense technology company, developing next-generation countermeasures against synthetic drug threats, such as fentanyl. Through its foundational license, ARMR is backed by early-stage research funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. ARMR is pioneering the first long-acting, preventive immunotherapy to stop synthetic drug overdose before it begins, starting with fentanyl, the #1 killer of U.S. adults aged 18 to 45. This represents a critical shift in national strategy: from reacting to overdoses to preventing them at the source. Qualified prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an“accredited investor”* can invest $5,000 in this offering and become a shareholder and owner of ARMR.

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