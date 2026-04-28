Biomednewsbreaks - ARMR Sciences Inc. Advances Fentanyl Vaccine With Private Placement Led By Joseph Gunnar & Co.
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About ARMR Sciences Inc.
ARMR Sciences Inc. is America's biodefense technology company, developing next-generation countermeasures against synthetic drug threats, such as fentanyl. Through its foundational license, ARMR is backed by early-stage research funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. ARMR is pioneering the first long-acting, preventive immunotherapy to stop synthetic drug overdose before it begins, starting with fentanyl, the #1 killer of U.S. adults aged 18 to 45. This represents a critical shift in national strategy: from reacting to overdoses to preventing them at the source. Qualified prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an“accredited investor”* can invest $5,000 in this offering and become a shareholder and owner of ARMR.
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