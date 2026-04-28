Networknewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Prices $70M Public Offering With Warrants To Fund Operations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) announced the pricing of a public offering of 17.5 million shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at $4.00 per share, each sold with an accompanying warrant exercisable at $5.00 per share over five years, for expected gross proceeds of $70 million before fees and expenses. The warrants are approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“GLNDW” and are expected to begin trading on April 28, 2026, with the offering anticipated to close April 29, 2026, as the Company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes including working capital and operating expenses. ThinkEquity is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

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About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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