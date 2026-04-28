Geely Unveils AI-Driven Mobility Future With Robotaxi Debut At Auto China 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) If there was one clear takeaway from the sprawling halls of Auto China this year, it was this: the future of mobility is no longer theoretical-it is being engineered, tested, and increasingly, experienced.

At the center of that narrative stood Geely Auto Group, making its first direct appearance as an exhibitor at the Beijing Auto Show and delivering a sweeping showcase of what it calls a“full-domain AI” ecosystem. But beyond the technical jargon and ambitious frameworks, it was a single debut that drew the most attention-the unveiling of China's first purpose-built Robotaxi prototype, the EVA Cab.

A Robotaxi designed from the ground up

Co-developed with AFARI Technology and CaoCao Mobility, the EVA Cab is not a retrofitted vehicle adapted for autonomy. Instead, it is a clean-sheet design built specifically for driverless mobility.

Stepping inside the concept, the difference is immediately apparent. The cabin abandons traditional front-facing seating for a face-to-face layout, accessed through wide electric sliding doors. The design leans heavily into comfort and human-centric detailing, with elements such as a panoramic“Galaxy Skyroof” and ambient interior motifs intended to soften what could otherwise feel like a purely robotic experience.

Yet beneath the aesthetics lies an aggressive technological push. The vehicle integrates what Geely describes as a“quantum-level” electronic and electrical architecture, paired with high-performance computing driven by chips from NVIDIA and Qualcomm. Combined computing power exceeds 3,000 TOPS-well within the range required for Level 4 autonomous driving.

The sensor suite is equally ambitious. A 2,160-line digital LiDAR system delivers long-range detection up to 600 meters, while Geely's proprietary L4-level assisted driving software is designed to enable fully unmanned operations on public roads. The company says pilot Robotaxi programmes have already been running for over a year in cities such as Hangzhou and Suzhou.

Commercial rollout, however, remains a medium-term goal. A customized EVA Cab for CaoCao Mobility is expected to launch in 2027, signalling Geely's intent to move beyond demonstration into scaled deployment.

From cars to an AI-powered ecosystem

The Robotaxi may have been the headline act, but it was only one piece of a much broader technology narrative. Across its stand, Geely presented a tightly integrated ecosystem spanning smart energy, intelligent platforms, and AI-driven mobility services.

Among the highlights were bipedal robots, ultra-fast 12C charging systems, solid-state battery research, and a new 900V high-voltage architecture-technologies that collectively point toward a vertically integrated approach to the automotive future.

Central to this strategy is Geely's“Full-Domain AI 2.0” framework, an evolution of its earlier AI initiatives. Unlike traditional automotive AI applications that focus on isolated functions, Geely's model seeks to embed intelligence across every layer of the vehicle-from cockpit interaction to chassis control.

This is anchored by its“World Action Model” (WAM), a system first introduced earlier this year that acts as a central decision-making brain. Working alongside what Geely calls“Super Eva,” a high-level intelligent agent, the system coordinates multiple sub-domain functions, effectively allowing the vehicle to perceive, reason, and act in a unified manner ambition is clear: to move from assisted driving to what Geely describes as a“mobility bot”-a machine capable not just of navigation, but of contextual understanding and real-time decision-making.

Scaling intelligence-and safety

Geely's AI push is backed by significant infrastructure. The company's Xingrui Intelligent Computing Center, described as the industry's first integrated cloud-data-AI supercomputing platform, now delivers 23.5 EFLOPS of computing power.

Equally notable is its emphasis on safety. The company recently introduced a“Comprehensive Safety 2.0” framework, expanding the concept of vehicle safety beyond individual users to encompass broader public-domain scenarios. Its safety centre-reportedly the largest of its kind-underscores the scale of investment being directed toward validation and testing.

Geely also claims to be the first global automaker to secure ISO 8800 AI safety certification, a move that signals how regulatory and safety frameworks are evolving alongside technological advancements.

A glimpse of what's next

Walking through Geely's exhibit, the underlying message was less about a single product and more about a systemic transformation. The company is positioning itself not merely as a car manufacturer, but as a technology-driven mobility provider operating at the intersection of AI, energy, and transportation.

Whether the vision of“zero wait, zero congestion, and zero accidents” becomes reality remains to be seen. But at Auto China 2026, Geely made one thing clear: the race toward that future is already well underway-and increasingly, it is being shaped in China.

Auto China mobility Geely Auto Group Robotaxi prototype