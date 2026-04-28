Redefining The Human Experience With Intelligent Computing

MENAFN - 3BL) By Don McGuire

What you should know:

The next UI centers around you, with your AI agent seeing, hearing and acting on your behalf. We're scaling AI to redefine the human experience-powering next-gen wearables and personal AI devices, and driving intelligence into robots, cars and smart homes. Our technologies enable extraordinary experiences that consumers and businesses depend on everyday-bringing personal and physical AI everywhere.

Think of AI like coffee. You don't walk into a café and ask for“a beverage brewed from roasted beans” - that's assumed. You order the experience. Latte, half-pump vanilla, extra shot against a soundtrack of acoustic 90s alternative. The perfect mix to fuel your day, making you more productive, more creative, more you. AI works the same way. It's a given, not a feature - the foundation of every experience, making each truly yours.

You are at the center with your agent as your intelligent teammate. This is the next UI. Forget the seemingly endless scrolling and tedious tapping to single only to and. Instead, your agent moves with you, learns from you and anticipates your needs. And thanks to AI processing on device, it remains private, contextual and always-on. Like your favorite barista, who knows your order as soon as you walk in, including your (secret) treat every Friday.

We're leading the charge toward the future of intelligent computing - reimagining possibilities for not only consumers, but also enterprises and industries worldwide. We're scaling intelligence from edge to cloud, bringing AI everywhere. Our Snapdragon and Qualcomm Dragonwing platforms enable the devices, vehicles and machines that define tomorrow's world - and redefine the human experience.

And again, I can't say this enough, it's all about you. Or more precisely, an“ecosystem of you” where your agent can see, hear and act on your behalf across an emerging category of AI-first intelligent wearables, along with smartphones and AI PCs.

The newest entrant in our Snapdragon X Series Compute Platforms, Snapdragon X2 Plus, delivers agentic AI experiences to aspiring creators, professionals and everyday users - broadening the already-growing Windows PC community.

Your home, too, is transforming into a responsive, intuitive environment. Understanding you and your family, your home adapts to your needs, routines and comforts. Lights, climate, security and entertainment are now intelligent with Dragonwing Q-7790 and Q-8750 processors. The backbone of these AI-enabled experiences and home automation? Connectivity, brought to you by Qualcomm, the leading wireless innovator.

But AI isn't just personal. It's also physical, acting alongside you.

Your car is transforming into an adaptive companion, driven by intelligence. Snapdragon is redefining automotive experiences, from enhancing safety and comfort to immersive entertainment. Private, contextual AI - sensing, processing, acting in real time - makes every drive smarter, more efficient and connected.

Advanced autonomous capabilities are also being used to power the next generation of personal service robots all the way through to industrial full-size humanoids. Thanks to our full-stack robotics system, they will deliver intuitive and impactful assistance with precision, enhancing daily life and industry. And I'm sure they'll learn how to make your coffee perfectly.

This is truly an exciting time in how technology is evolving around us and for us. Our innovations already power billions of devices, enabling the extraordinary experiences that consumers and businesses depend on every day. And we can't wait to bring you more.