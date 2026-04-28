Pure Good Global Week Of Service: Impact Across Continents

MENAFN - 3BL) Everpure employees in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia volunteered for various activities to help make a difference in their communities and beyond during the Pure Good Global Week of Service.

From September 29 to October 3, 2025, Everpure employees came together for the Pure Good Global Week of Service, making powerful contributions across communities and celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Pure Good Foundation. The initiative brought together colleagues from offices spanning across North America, Europe, and Asia, along with remote participants worldwide, in a variety of volunteer activities that showcased the heart of Everpure culture.

Throughout the week, Everpure teams assembled hygiene kits for underserved youth in New York; put together baby care kits for new parents in Prague; packed dry food and produce for local community members in Tokyo and Dublin; built solar lights in Chicago and Santa Clara to be distributed to those impacted by disaster; and mentored college students across the United States. In Paris and Santa Clara, volunteers built skateboards for underserved youth. Volunteers in Bellevue, Washington, created DNA science kits to inspire a new generation in STEM. Globally, remote employees engaged in a citizen science project with the Great Barrier Reef Census, helping map coral reefs and contributing to environmental sustainability.

Participation soared, engaging over 10% of our employees worldwide. This momentum highlighted our core values of social impact, inclusion, and community growth-deepening bonds within teams and inspiring impactful change.

Employees in Santa Clara, California assembled solar lamps to light a way forward for those recovering from disasters around the world.

Volunteers in Prague, Czech Republic assembled encouraging care kits for local young people.



Employees across Australia assembled beautifully packaged gift boxes for people experiencing homelessness in the local community.

Volunteers in Paris, France built skateboards for youth, promoting independence and expression.



Here's what some of the volunteers had to say about their experience:

As Everpure and Pure Good Foundation continue their commitment to making a difference, Global Week of Service stands as an enduring tradition-driving connection and positive impact for years to come.