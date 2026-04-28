Civil Defence Controls Fire At Al Najma: Moi

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the Civil Defence controlled a fire of construction materials and debris in a vacant plot in the Al Najma area, with no injuries.

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