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Civil Defence Controls Fire At Al Najma: Moi

Civil Defence Controls Fire At Al Najma: Moi


2026-04-28 02:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the Civil Defence controlled a fire of construction materials and debris in a vacant plot in the Al Najma area, with no injuries.

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The Peninsula

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