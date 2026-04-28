Kabul Girl Studies 300 Books, Authors Work On Prophet's Wives

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Zainab Ayubi, a young girl who has studied more than 300 religious books over the past four years and compiled a work titled“Seerat of the Mothers of the Believers”, says girls can make progress through a strong interest in education.

A resident of Kabul city, Zainab, born in 2005, is currently pursuing higher education in Sharia studies at an online university.

She recalls that four years ago, when restrictions were imposed on girls' education beyond grade six and universities, she was deeply affected. However, she did not remain idle and continued reading and learning.

“After the political changes in the country, we developed an interest in study and our parents prepared a one-year plan for us, in which reading was one of the key elements,” she explained.

She noted that they followed a timetable, studying subjects of interest and presenting summaries of what they had read to family members each evening.

Zainab began her learning journey with Islamic subjects, particularly focusing on the wives of the Prophet (PBUH) and has so far read more than 300 religious books.

Most of these books, she noted, were accessed online in PDF format.

Describing her reading experience, she highlighted Ar-Raheeq Al-Makhtum, a biography of the Prophet (PBUH), as particularly engaging. She also found a book on Hazrat Bibi Aisha (RA) by Syed Sulaiman Nadvi highly influential for its detailed account of her life.

In addition to religious studies, Zainab has also explored psychology.

Speaking about her interest in writing, she credited her father's encouragement.

“My father is a writer and has authored several books. I learned writing techniques from him at home and then started working on my own book about the seerat of the wives of the Prophet,” she added.

Her book, Seerat of the Mothers of the Believers, is organised into 15 chapters and focuses on the lives of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) wives. It was completed and published in 2024.

She explained the purpose of her work, noting that there is a need in society, especially among women, to better understand the status of women in Islam-something she believes can be achieved through studying the lives of the Prophet's wives.

Zainab plans to continue her studies and is currently working on another book.

Encouraging other girls, she stressed that progress depends on both motivation and interest.

“If a person lacks interest, they cannot achieve their goals,” she remarked.

She linked her success to her family's support, acknowledging that without them, she would not have been able to read or write 300 books.

Meanwhile, Farzana Hashim Ayubi, her mother, emphasised that educating and raising children was one of the most important responsibilities of parents.

She urged families to create learning opportunities for their children through all possible means.

Having been unable to complete her own education due to marriage, she advised other mothers to pay close attention to their children's upbringing and education, noting that despite current challenges, the results of such efforts are visible.

Education expert Jamaluddin Sulaimani told Pajhwok that no restriction can ultimately prevent learning.

He pointed out that Zainab's achievement demonstrates how Afghan girls can pursue knowledge even from home.

He added that girls can advance through reading, online education, courses or learning from family members.

Sulaimani expressed hope that schools and educational centres for girls would eventually reopen under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

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