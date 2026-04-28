Election Of The Supervisory Board, Management Board And Audit Committee Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės

Election Of The Supervisory Board, Management Board And Audit Committee Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės
For the new four-year term, the Supervisory Board of the Company elected seven members to the Management Board of the Company: Eglė Kvaraciejūtė-Ivanauskienė, Regina Kvaraciejienė, Aleksandr Smagin, Voldemaras Klovas, Vikas Sachar, Gžegož Rogoža, Artiom Smagin.
Stanislav Kozel was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Eglė Kvaraciejūtė-Ivanauskienė was elected Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Company.
The Supervisory Board appointed the following members of the Company's Audit Committee: Aušra Joniūnienė (independent member), Rolandas Petkus (independent member), Danutė Kairevičienė (employee of the Company).
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+370 5 246 1419
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