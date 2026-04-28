Election Of The Supervisory Board, Management Board And Audit Committee Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Pieno Žvaigždės, held on 28 April 2026, the members of the Supervisory Board were elected for a new four-year term as follows: Rolandas Petkus (independent member), Stanislav Kozel (independent member), Rokas Kvaraciejus (employee of the Company).

For the new four-year term, the Supervisory Board of the Company elected seven members to the Management Board of the Company: Eglė Kvaraciejūtė-Ivanauskienė, Regina Kvaraciejienė, Aleksandr Smagin, Voldemaras Klovas, Vikas Sachar, Gžegož Rogoža, Artiom Smagin.

Stanislav Kozel was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Eglė Kvaraciejūtė-Ivanauskienė was elected Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board appointed the following members of the Company's Audit Committee: Aušra Joniūnienė (independent member), Rolandas Petkus (independent member), Danutė Kairevičienė (employee of the Company).





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 5 246 1419