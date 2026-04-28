Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Election Of The Supervisory Board, Management Board And Audit Committee Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės


2026-04-28 02:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Pieno Žvaigždės, held on 28 April 2026, the members of the Supervisory Board were elected for a new four-year term as follows: Rolandas Petkus (independent member), Stanislav Kozel (independent member), Rokas Kvaraciejus (employee of the Company).

For the new four-year term, the Supervisory Board of the Company elected seven members to the Management Board of the Company: Eglė Kvaraciejūtė-Ivanauskienė, Regina Kvaraciejienė, Aleksandr Smagin, Voldemaras Klovas, Vikas Sachar, Gžegož Rogoža, Artiom Smagin.

Stanislav Kozel was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Eglė Kvaraciejūtė-Ivanauskienė was elected Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board appointed the following members of the Company's Audit Committee: Aušra Joniūnienė (independent member), Rolandas Petkus (independent member), Danutė Kairevičienė (employee of the Company).


Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 5 246 1419


MENAFN28042026004107003653ID1111044078



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search