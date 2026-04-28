American Behavioral Clinics Expands Mental Health Services With Three New Kenosha-Area Clinics Opening May 2026
This expansion reflects the organization's continued commitment to improving access to mental health care in growing communities, ensuring individuals and families can receive timely, effective treatment close to home.
Expanded Mental Health Services in Kenosha County
The new clinics will provide a comprehensive range of outpatient mental health services for adults, children, and adolescents, including:
- Psychiatric evaluations and medication management
- Treatment for anxiety, depression, and mood disorders
- Individual and family therapy
- Anger management programs
- Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders
- Pediatric psychiatry services
Patients will also have access to advanced, evidence-based treatments, including:
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for treatment-resistant depression
- Spravato® (esketamine) therapy, an FDA-approved treatment for severe depression
These innovative therapies offer new hope for individuals who have not responded to traditional treatment methods.
New Kenosha-Area Clinic Locations
American Behavioral Clinics is proud to announce the opening of the following three locations:
Pleasant Prairie Clinic
11300 75th Street, Suite 106
Kenosha, WI 53142
Phone: 262-221-9021
Downtown Kenosha Clinic
6308 8th Ave, Suite 2500
Kenosha, WI 53143
Phone: 262-221-9022
Pleasant Prairie Hospital Clinic
9555 76th Street, Suite 2102A
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
Phone: 262-221-9023
Convenient, Patient-Centered Care
To improve accessibility, American Behavioral Clinics offers:
- Same-day and flexible appointment scheduling
- Telepsychiatry services for remote access to care
- Acceptance of a wide range of insurance plans
Telehealth services allow patients to connect with licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of their homes, helping reduce barriers such as transportation challenges and scheduling conflicts.
Community Engagement and Outreach
American Behavioral Clinics is committed to being an active partner in the Kenosha community. The organization plans to collaborate with local schools, businesses, and community organizations to promote mental health awareness and education. Upcoming initiatives will include workshops, seminars, and outreach programs focused on stress management, coping strategies, and mental health support.
Now Accepting New Patients
The new Kenosha-area clinics are currently accepting new patients. Individuals searching for a psychiatrist in Kenosha, TMS therapy near Kenosha, or comprehensive mental health services are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or by phone.
About American Behavioral Clinics
American Behavioral Clinics is a trusted provider of mental health services throughout Wisconsin, offering a full spectrum of psychiatric care, therapy, and innovative treatment options. With a focus on accessibility, clinical excellence, and compassionate care, ABC is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting mental wellness.
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