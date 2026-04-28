American Behavioral Clinics Expands Mental Health Services With Three New Kenosha-Area Clinics Opening May 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- American Behavioral Clinics (ABC), a leading provider of comprehensive mental health services in Wisconsin, today announced the opening of three new clinic locations in the Kenosha area this May, significantly expanding access to high-quality psychiatric care, therapy, and innovative treatment options for residents in southeastern Wisconsin.

This expansion reflects the organization's continued commitment to improving access to mental health care in growing communities, ensuring individuals and families can receive timely, effective treatment close to home.

Expanded Mental Health Services in Kenosha County

The new clinics will provide a comprehensive range of outpatient mental health services for adults, children, and adolescents, including:

- Psychiatric evaluations and medication management

- Treatment for anxiety, depression, and mood disorders

- Individual and family therapy

- Anger management programs

- Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders

- Pediatric psychiatry services

Patients will also have access to advanced, evidence-based treatments, including:

- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for treatment-resistant depression

- Spravato® (esketamine) therapy, an FDA-approved treatment for severe depression

These innovative therapies offer new hope for individuals who have not responded to traditional treatment methods.

New Kenosha-Area Clinic Locations

American Behavioral Clinics is proud to announce the opening of the following three locations:

Pleasant Prairie Clinic

11300 75th Street, Suite 106

Kenosha, WI 53142

Phone: 262-221-9021

Downtown Kenosha Clinic

6308 8th Ave, Suite 2500

Kenosha, WI 53143

Phone: 262-221-9022

Pleasant Prairie Hospital Clinic

9555 76th Street, Suite 2102A

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Phone: 262-221-9023

Convenient, Patient-Centered Care

To improve accessibility, American Behavioral Clinics offers:

- Same-day and flexible appointment scheduling

- Telepsychiatry services for remote access to care

- Acceptance of a wide range of insurance plans

Telehealth services allow patients to connect with licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of their homes, helping reduce barriers such as transportation challenges and scheduling conflicts.

Community Engagement and Outreach

American Behavioral Clinics is committed to being an active partner in the Kenosha community. The organization plans to collaborate with local schools, businesses, and community organizations to promote mental health awareness and education. Upcoming initiatives will include workshops, seminars, and outreach programs focused on stress management, coping strategies, and mental health support.

Now Accepting New Patients

The new Kenosha-area clinics are currently accepting new patients. Individuals searching for a psychiatrist in Kenosha, TMS therapy near Kenosha, or comprehensive mental health services are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or by phone.

About American Behavioral Clinics

American Behavioral Clinics is a trusted provider of mental health services throughout Wisconsin, offering a full spectrum of psychiatric care, therapy, and innovative treatment options. With a focus on accessibility, clinical excellence, and compassionate care, ABC is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting mental wellness.