LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO Returns, Bringing Together Global Buyers And Japanese Lifestyle Brands

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO, Japan's leading B2B lifestyle trade show, will bring together about 1,400 exhibitors and 35,000 professional visitors to source lifestyle products and connect with Japanese brands and manufacturers.

TOKYO, Japan - LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer], Japan's leading B2B trade show for the lifestyle industry, will take place June 24–26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, where its 29th edition is expected to bring together 1,400 exhibitors showcasing more than 38,000 lifestyle products and welcome about 35,000 professional visitors from Japan and overseas.

As a comprehensive sourcing and networking platform, LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO connects international buyers with Japanese brands and manufacturers across gifts, stationery, design products, fashion goods, tableware, beauty and more. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore Japan-driven market trends and build new business partnerships in a single venue.

A comprehensive showcase across 10 specialised exhibitions:

Central to the event is its structure of 10 concurrent specialised exhibitions, each focusing on a core lifestyle category. These include GIFTEX – Gifts & Interior Expo, featuring gifts, home décor and seasonal items; ISOT – International Stationery & Office Products Fair, highlighting stationery, paper products and office supplies; and the Japan Crafts & Souvenirs Expo, which showcases traditional crafts, regional specialities and Made in Japan souvenirs. DESIGN TOKYO – Tokyo Design Products Fair presents design-driven goods and creative concepts, while the Fandom Goods Expo focuses on character goods and pop culture merchandise.

In addition, the show addresses family and daily life needs through the Baby & Kids Expo, featuring baby products and toys, as well as the Table & Kitchenware Expo, which highlights tableware and cooking tools. Fashion-oriented lifestyle items are showcased at the Fashion Goods & Accessories Expo, while beauty products, wellness items and personal care goods are presented at the Health & Beauty Goods Expo. Completing the line-up is the STYLE X DESIGN Packaging Expo, focusing on packaging materials, structural design and branding solutions. Together, this multi-exhibition format allows visitors to efficiently source across categories while gaining cross-industry insights during a single visit.

Why international buyers should visit?

First is to discover new trends in Japan's lifestyle market. By hosting all 10 exhibitions simultaneously, LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO provides international buyers with a broad view of emerging trends across stationery, design products, daily goods, kitchenware and fashion accessories. Overseas buyers can explore innovative product ideas and gain cross-category inspiration that reflects Japan-specific consumer preferences and design sensibilities.

Second, to meet Japanese suppliers known for quality and design. The event provides direct access to Japanese brands and manufacturers recognised globally for their craftsmanship, functionality and refined aesthetics. Exhibitors present products valued for long-term reliability and strong design appeal, making them well suited for international markets.

Lastly, to discuss OEM and private-label production face to face. Beyond finished products, the show serves as a platform for OEM and private-label production discussions, bringing together experienced factories from Japan and across Asia. Buyers can engage directly on customisation, production volume, quality control and pricing, supporting efficient and reliable partnership development.

Organised by RX Japan GK, LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Summer] will be held June 24–26, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together approximately 1,400 exhibitors and an expected 35,000 professional visitors. Serving as a key platform for international sourcing, the event continues to connect global buyers with Japan's lifestyle market through trend discovery, product sourcing and business matchmaking.

For more information about the show and the admission process, visit the official exhibition website.