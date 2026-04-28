(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Analysis of 1,000 prompts and 2,000 AI responses across ChatGPT and Claude identifies 92 companies competing for recommendation share in robotics and factory automation

40% of robotics-related AI prompts carry direct purchase intent, signaling AI platforms now function as active procurement channels for automation vendors Integration complexity appears in 92% of AI-generated responses, making it the most referenced buyer concern in the industry making it the most referenced buyer concern in the industry Four industrial robot manufacturers now account for approximately 60% of all brand mentions when buyers ask AI platforms about robotics and factory automation. Zen Media's ZAVI AI Visibility Engin analyzed 1,000 prompts across ChatGPT and Claude, parsing 2,000 AI-generated responses to map how artificial intelligence shapes vendor discovery across six market segments. The analysis tracked 92 distinct companies and surfaced a market where traditional OEM dominance coexists with rapid disruption from collaborative robotics and AI-powered vision technology. "The gap between companies that AI recommends and companies it overlooks is widening every quarter, and most robotics vendors have no visibility into where they stand," said Duran Inci, CEO at Zen Media. KEY FACTS

FANUC holds the highest individual AI visibility at 18%, nearly double the fifth-ranked Yaskawa Motoman at 11%

ABB Robotics ranks second at 16% visibility, with AI platforms consistently citing its RobotStudio digital twin ecosystem as a differentiator

Universal Robots leads the collaborative robotics segment at 12% visibility, the highest single-segment share for any cobot manufacturer

Vendor websites and official documentation account for 95% of the sources AI platforms cite when generating robotics recommendations

Articulated industrial robots represent 45% of all AI-generated segment references, followed by collaborative robots at 18% and autonomous mobile robots at 15%

ROI and payback period concerns appear in 88% of AI responses, making financial justification the second most referenced decision factor after integration complexity

Safety standards and ISO compliance references appear in 85% of AI-generated responses, with platforms recommending certified integrator partnerships as default guidance

North America accounts for 35% of geographic mentions in AI responses, followed by Europe at 30% and Asia Pacific at 28%, reflecting global procurement patterns The collaborative robotics segment shows the highest competitive fragmentation, with 15+ vendors sharing 18% of total segment mentions compared to four OEMs holding 60% in articulated robots Finding: 60% of AI Brand Mentions Concentrate in Four Industrial Robot OEMs FANUC, ABB Robotics, KUKA, and Yaskawa Motoman collectively command approximately 60% of all brand mentions across 2,000 AI-generated responses about robotics and factory automation. FANUC leads at 18% visibility, followed by ABB at 16%, KUKA at 14%, and Yaskawa at 11%. The concentration mirrors traditional installed-base patterns but carries a compounding effect in the AI era: platforms train on content that already favors incumbents, creating a self-reinforcing visibility deficit for newer entrants. The remaining 82 companies in the analysis share the other 40% of mentions, with visibility dropping sharply below 3% after the top 10.

Company AI Visibility AI Positioning FANUC 18% Reliability and uptime leader, largest global installed base ABB Robotics 16% Software and digital twin leader, RobotStudio ecosystem KUKA 14% Precision and automotive specialist, European engineering Universal Robots 12% Cobot market pioneer, SME-friendly deployment Yaskawa Motoman 11% Value-oriented provider, welding and handling expertise Cognex 8% Machine vision market leader, quality inspection standard SICK AG 7% Industrial sensing and safety systems specialist

Finding: 40% of Robotics AI Prompts Carry Direct Purchase Intent

Four in ten robotics-related prompts analyzed carry direct buy intent, making it the single largest intent category in the 1,000-prompt dataset. Combined with vendor selection intent at 20% and provider/supplier intent at 20%, a full 80% of AI queries in this space are transactional or evaluative rather than purely informational. The remaining 20% splits between hire intent (10%) and implementation or integration queries (10%). For automation vendors, the implication is concrete: AI platforms are functioning as procurement channels where companies either appear as recommendations or lose pipeline they never see. ZAVI's analysis found that the top 10 companies by visibility capture more than 70% of all brand mentions across these purchase-driven prompts.

Finding: Integration Complexity Outranks Price as the Top Buyer Signal

Integration complexity appears as a referenced theme in 92% of all AI-generated responses, making it the highest-frequency buyer concern in the analysis. ROI and payback period focus follows at 88%, safety standards compliance at 85%, and ease of programming at 82%. AI platforms consistently recommend single-vendor strategies or certified integrator partnerships to address interoperability challenges, creating a structural advantage for vendors with broad product ecosystems. The data suggests that integration capability now functions as a more influential purchasing signal than price or raw performance specifications, with AI responses frequently pairing robot recommendations with compatible vision systems and software platforms from the same ecosystem.

Finding: Machine Vision Has Crossed From Premium Feature to Baseline Requirement

Machine vision and 3D sensing capabilities now appear alongside robot recommendations in the majority of AI responses, with Cognex at 8% visibility, SICK AG at 7%, and Keyence at 4% routinely paired with articulated robot and cobot suggestions. The ZAVI analysis shows AI platforms consistently recommending integrated solutions (hardware plus vision plus software) rather than standalone components. This convergence pattern holds across all five buyer personas tracked in the study, from manufacturing engineers (18% of prompts) to procurement directors (12%), indicating that solution-based purchasing has become the default AI recommendation framework regardless of the buyer's role.

The concentration is clear: in robotics and factory automation, the companies that AI surfaces first are the companies that buyers evaluate first, and the 82 vendors below the top 10 are competing for diminishing visibility in a channel that now handles 80% of transactional industry queries.

If you would like to see the full detailed Robotics and Factory Automation AI Visibility Repor for 2026 Q2, you can request it here.

Q: How does AI visibility affect robotics vendor selection? Answer: AI visibility directly shapes which vendors buyers evaluate. ZAVI's analysis of 1,000 prompts found that 80% of robotics-related AI queries carry transactional intent, meaning users are actively comparing or purchasing. The top four OEMs capture 60% of all brand mentions, giving them a structural advantage at the earliest stage of vendor discovery. Companies ranked below the top 10 share less than 30% of total AI mentions across the dataset.

Q: Which robotics companies are most visible in AI-generated responses? Answer: FANUC leads at 18% AI visibility, followed by ABB Robotics at 16%, KUKA at 14%, Universal Robots at 12%, and Yaskawa Motoman at 11%. Cognex (8%) and SICK AG (7%) round out the top tier. The analysis identified 92 companies total across six market segments, but visibility drops below 3% after the tenth-ranked company, creating a steep concentration curve.

Q: What do AI platforms recommend most often for factory automation? Answer: AI platforms consistently recommend integrated solutions that combine robotic hardware with vision systems and software platforms rather than standalone components. Integration capability is the most referenced buyer concern, appearing in 92% of 2,000 analyzed responses. Vendors with broad ecosystems, certified integrator networks, and strong simulation tools receive preferential positioning across both ChatGPT and Claude.

Q: What methodology does the ZAVI AI Visibility Engine use? Answer: ZAVI analyzed 1,000 prompts across ChatGPT and Claude, generating 2,000 AI responses. NLP was used to parse brand mentions, recommendation patterns, and positioning language. The analysis tracked 92 companies across six market segments, five buyer personas, and five intent categories, with prompts designed to reflect real purchasing scenarios across manufacturing engineer, plant manager, procurement director, safety compliance, and IT systems manager roles.

Q: Is this type of AI visibility analysis available for other industries? Answer: The Robotics and Factory Automation report is the first deep-dive published in Zen Media's Industrial Visibility Benchmark Report series, produced by the ZAVI AI Visibility Engine. Adjacent vertical coverage already available includes the Electrical Components and Control Panels AI Visibility Repor. The same 1,000-prompt analytical framework is being applied across hundreds of industries to map AI recommendation patterns, competitive positioning, and strategic visibility gaps specific to each market.

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About Zen Media

Zen Media is an AI Visibility Agenc helping brands understand, influence, and improve how generative AI systems perceive them. Through its AVOSTM (AI Visibility Operating System), Zen combines advisory services, proprietary software, and narrative activation programs including Published MonthlyTM, ZAVITM Enterprise Intelligence, and GEO GPTTM to help organizations compete in AI-driven discovery. Headquartered in Miami, Zen Media works with B2B, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and enterprise organizations across North America and globally.





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