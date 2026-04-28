Knight Frank Appoints Ahmed Moustafa To Lead Project & Development Services Across Egypt And Africa

Cairo, Egypt | April 2026: Global property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed Ahmed Moustafa as Partner, Head of Project & Development Services (P&DS) for Egypt and Africa, strengthening its regional leadership as development activity accelerates across both markets.

The appointment reflects growing demand for project management and delivery expertise in Egypt and across Africa, particularly across hospitality, mixed-use and workplace developments.

Knight Frank's Project & Development Services team supports developers, investors and occupiers in delivering real estate projects from early planning through to completion, combining technical expertise with commercial insight.

In his new role, Moustafa will lead the firm's P&DS operations in Egypt and more broadly across Africa, focusing on enhancing delivery capabilities, supporting key client mandates and building strong, locally based teams.

Moustafa brings over 24 years of experience across Egypt, the UAE and international markets. His expertise spans project and development management, fit-out and cost consultancy, architecture and design management, and construction delivery. He has delivered more than 350 projects for international occupiers and developers, with significant experience across hospitality, commercial and corporate real estate. He holds a degree in Architectural and Planning Engineering from Alexandria University and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).







He has previously held senior positions with organisations including JLL, Talaat Mostafa Group, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Kann Finch Group and Mazaraki FBK, delivering projects across Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Morocco, KSA, Iraq and the UK. Mohamed Nabil, Regional Partner and Head of Project & Development Services at Knight Frank MENA, said:“We are pleased to welcome Ahmed to the team. His breadth of experience and leadership will play an important role as we continue to grow our P&DS capabilities and support clients across the region.”

On joining Knight Frank, Ahmed Moustafa commented:“I am proud to join Knight Frank at a time of strong momentum in Egypt and across Africa. The firm's vision and culture are closely aligned with my own, and I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our delivery capabilities and support clients in delivering high-quality developments across the region.”