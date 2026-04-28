Pepsico Middle East And SMLC Support Humanitarian Relief For Communities Affected In Lebanon

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Amid the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Lebanon, PepsiCo Middle East, and its local bottling partner Société Moderne Libanaise pour le Commerce (SMLC) are contributing to relief efforts alongside local and international partners, providing assistance to people displaced by the conflict and those affected by recent events.

Lebanon's Ministry of Social Affairs reports that displacement peaked at more than 1.2 million people since early March, including around 300,000 children. Many families are sheltering in overcrowded schools, sports stadiums, and shelters, often with limited access to food, clean water, and essential services.

In response to these growing needs, PepsiCo Middle East and SMLC are contributing around US 1 million to humanitarian response efforts delivered through trusted organizations including the Lebanese Red Cross, Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon, Lebanese Food Bank, and the International Rescue Committee. The contribution provides emergency medical supplies, shelter assistance, food assistance, hygiene kits, and other essential relief services.

“Teams on the ground are seeing the scale of need increase by the day, particularly among families who have lost access to stable shelter and basic services,” said Hussein Sannouh, SMLC Executive General Manager.“Our priority is to work with local partners to deliver practical support where it is most needed, as quickly as possible.”

Partners on the ground continue to scale their response as needs evolve, with support focused on both immediate relief and sustaining essential services.

“The Lebanese Red Cross, under the current circumstances, is carrying out emergency response operations to address essential life-saving needs and provide all possible support to help preserve human dignity, in line with its capacities. PepsiCo's initiative, for which we are grateful, will contribute to supporting this response by providing cash assistance to approximately 1,000 individuals for one month, as well as rehabilitating one center and repairing damaged ambulances,” said Georges Kettaneh – Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General.

In parallel,“communities in Lebanon are facing immense hardship, and this contribution is a small step to help ease that,” said Wael Ismail, VP of Corporate Affairs for MENAPAK.“We have been present in the region for more than 75 years and have consistently worked with partners to contribute to humanitarian and community efforts. Today, our focus remains on supporting those leading the response and helping ensure assistance reaches people with dignity.”

International partners also highlighted the growing strain on communities and essential services.

Magda Rossman, Country Director for the IRC in Lebanon, said:“Families in Lebanon are doing everything they can to survive. People were forced to flee their homes, while essential services they rely on, including health care, protection, and education, are under growing strain. Support from private sector partners enables our teams to respond quickly and effectively in emergency settings, delivering aid where it's most needed.”

PepsiCo Middle East and SMLC will continue to engage with partners to respond to evolving humanitarian needs and support people affected across the region.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

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