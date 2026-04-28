Lendmark Financial Services Strengthens Commitment To Kansas With Lawrence Branch Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCE, Kan., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues to expand nationally with its second branch opening in the state of Kansas. This marks its ninth branch opening in 2026 alone and its second Kansas location in less than one month of entering the state.

The Lawrence branch is located at 2040 W 31st Street, Suite E, and it's expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Shawn Matthews will be responsible for the administration of daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Opening our Lawrence branch builds on the momentum of our recent expansion into Kansas and reflects our confidence in the strength of this community,” said Linda Lopes, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“Lawrence's dynamic mix of families, professionals, and small businesses makes it an excellent fit for Lendmark, as we continue delivering personalized financial solutions for both planned and unplanned life events.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the Lawrence branch or call: 785-371-9050.

Lendmark's signature cause-related initiative, 'Climb to Cure' recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark's deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

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