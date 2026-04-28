Decisions Of The Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės

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Decisions Of The Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On April 28, 2026, at 11:00, the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AB "Pieno žvaigždės" took place.
All decisions of the shareholders' meeting are included in the attached files.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+370 5 246 1419
Attachments
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2026-04-28_patvirtinta_Vadovu Atlygio Politika_aprooved_Remuneration Policy of Executives
02_assurance_report_EN
Opinion_(IFRS,_SA,_ESEF)_PIE_EN
2026-04-28 VAS_sprendimai_AGM_decisions
Audito_komiteto_ataskaita_PŽ_2025_pasirašyta
2025_ar_en_eur_solo_ias
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