Abstrax And Western Washington University Publish New Preclinical White Paper On Cannabis Terpenes And Behavioral Responses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New preclinical research identifies biological sex as a key variable in terpene response, opening new directions for precision formulation.

Irvine, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax, a global leader in terpene science and flavor innovation, has released a new white paper examining the behavioral effects of two of the cannabis plant's most common terpenes: Linalool and b-Myrcene. The research was conducted by scientists at Western Washington University (WWU) with terpene isolates and research support provided by Abstrax. This study represents the second published collaboration between the two organizations with the underlying peer-reviewed study appearing in the journal NeuroSci (PMC11676933).

The white paper, Moody Mice and Monoterpenes, distills the study's findings for cannabis formulators, brand developers, and researchers alike. Using passive vapor inhalation to mirror real-world consumption, WWU researchers tested both terpene isolates alone and in combination with CBD in male and female mice. The results revealed that biological sex meaningfully shaped outcomes across every condition tested, a variable that has historically been overlooked in preclinical cannabis research.

Key findings include:



Repeated terpene inhalation produced measurable changes in stress-related behavioral markers in female mice. Male mice showed comparable shifts under single, acute exposure only.

When sub-effective doses of Linalool were combined with CBD, female mice showed a stronger behavioral response than either compound produced alone. The same pattern was not observed with b-Myrcene or in male mice. Locomotor data confirmed the effects were not explained by sedation alone, pointing to more targeted neurological activity.

"The same terpene profile may produce different outcomes depending on who is using it and how," said TJ Martin, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Abstrax and a contributor to the research. "That is a key design variable. It opens new doors for brands willing to formulate with more precision."

The Linalool-CBD synergy observed in females is a significant data point for an industry that has long talked about the entourage effect without much controlled evidence to support it. This study adds a concrete, peer-reviewed example of two cannabis-derived compounds producing a measurably stronger outcome together than either does in isolation, and shows that the effect is not universal across all pairings or populations.

“A terpene blend optimized for one consumer may simply feel different to another,” said Martin.“Brands that account for biological sex in how they design, dose, and position products could find clearer category distinctions and stronger consumer fit across vapes, edibles, and wellness formats as this research continues to develop.”

This is the second preclinical study Abstrax has conducted with WWU. The first demonstrated that specific terpene blends paired with CBD produced stronger behavioral effects than isolates alone. Together, the two collaborations build a growing evidence base for blend design grounded in measurable outcomes rather than strain names and anecdotal data.



The white paper is available for free at .

About Abstrax:

Abstrax is a botanical flavor science company and flavor house founded in California. Its research spans terpene chemistry, sensory science, and flavor development across functional beverages, cannabis, and craft brewing.

Abstrax serves traditional beverage operators directly through AbstraxFlavors, bringing a deeper flavor library, botanical expertise, and hands-on formulation support to brands building functional sodas, RTDs, NA beverages, and more.

Two specialized divisions extend that same science into adjacent markets: Abstrax Tech serves the cannabis industry with terpene blends and peer-reviewed flavor research; Abstrax Hops brings varietal-specific hop flavors and advanced brewing solutions to craft producers.

Learn more at,, and.





Attachment

Moody Mice & Monoterpenes

CONTACT: Elizabeth Holcomb Abstrax +1 (562) 294-5805...