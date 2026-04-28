Innovation Incubator Launches Healthkarma: The AI-Native Continuous Care System Bridging The Gap Between Hospital Visits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Innovation Incubator today announced the launch of HealthKarma, a next-generation Agentic AI digital health platform designed to ensure continuity of care beyond clinical visits by enabling patients to manage medications, care plans, and daily health routines through AI-guided support.

Healthcare systems today are highly effective at capturing clinical data and enabling access to care, but ensuring consistent patient follow-through remains a widespread challenge. HealthKarma addresses this gap by introducing a structured, continuous care experience that supports patients in their day-to-day health management.

HealthKarma brings together patient engagement, provider workflows, and AI-driven guidance into a unified platform. It enables users to track medications, manage appointments, follow personalized care plans, and interact with an AI assistant through text, audio, and video all within a single connected experience.

A System Designed for Continuous Care

Unlike traditional health applications that focus on isolated features, HealthKarma is built as a comprehensive system that supports the full healthcare journey from onboarding and daily routines to consultations and follow-ups.

The platform includes:

- AI-powered instructions and reminders for daily health activities

- Medication management across active, past, and upcoming prescriptions

- Appointment tracking with visit summaries and follow-up insights

- Care plan execution with structured daily goals

- Clinical data management including allergies and conditions

- Provider workflows including progress notes, AI suggestions, and care plan assignment

- Ability to leverage Agentic AI personas defined and deployed from NerdAgent ( )

By integrating these capabilities, HealthKarma enables a continuous loop of care that improves patient adherence and enhances provider visibility.

Addressing Critical Healthcare Challenges

HealthKarma is designed to support multiple healthcare segments and emerging industry needs:

- Rural Healthcare Systems: Extends care beyond physical infrastructure, enabling patients in low-access regions to stay connected and supported

- Aging in Place: Helps older adults maintain independence through structured reminders, routines, and guided care by integrating with AI platforms such as Maia Care

- Digital Health Companies: Strengthens patient retention and engagement through continuous interaction

- Associations & Organizations: Moves healthcare initiatives from awareness to real-world behavior change

“Healthcare has made significant progress in digitizing records and expanding access, but one of the biggest gaps still exists in ensuring that care plans are consistently followed outside clinical settings,” said Antony Satyadas, CEO Managing Partner and Co founder of Innovation Incubator Inc.“HealthKarma is designed to address that gap by creating a continuous care experience that guides patients every day, not just during visits. By combining AI, patient engagement, and provider workflows into a unified system, we are enabling healthcare to move from episodic interactions to ongoing execution. Using NerdAgent to define, deploy and manage Agentic AI based care coordinators, care provider and patient buddys accelerates time to market.”



Meet HealthKarma AI Companions Powered by NerdAgent Intelligence

HealthKarma introduces a new era of continuous care with AI-powered digital companions designed to support every stakeholder in the healthcare journey. Built using NerdAgent, our intelligent agents act as always-on assistants-enhancing care coordination, improving outcomes, and simplifying experiences for providers and patients alike.

- Care Coordinator Buddy

-- Seamless orchestration. Zero gaps.

-- The Care Coordinator Buddy acts as the central nervous system of patient care. It intelligently connects patients, providers, and systems to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

-- Automates scheduling, follow-ups, and care transitions

-- Tracks patient journeys across episodes of care

-- Sends proactive alerts and reminders

-- Ensures compliance with care plans and protocols

-- Outcome: Reduced administrative burden and improved continuity of care.

- Care Provider Buddy

-- Smarter decisions. Faster actions.

-- Designed for clinicians, the Care Provider Buddy delivers real-time insights and AI-assisted workflows so providers can focus on what matters most: patient care.

-- Generates AI-powered clinical summaries and notes

-- Surfaces patient risks, trends, and alerts

-- Assists with documentation and decision support

-- Integrates seamlessly with EHR and care systems

-- Outcome: Increased efficiency, better clinical decisions, and reduced burnout.

- Patient Buddy

-- Personalized care. Anytime, anywhere.

-- The Patient Buddy empowers individuals to take control of their health with continuous, intelligent support beyond hospital visits.

-- Provides personalized health guidance and reminders

-- Tracks vitals, medications, and daily routines

-- Answers health queries via conversational AI

-- Encourages adherence through nudges and gamification

-- Outcome: Higher engagement, better adherence, and improved health outcomes.

-- Built on NerdAgent

-- Context-aware intelligence across the care lifecycle

- Secure, scalable, and compliant AI infrastructure

-- Rapid customization for different care models and specialties

The Future of Continuous Care

With HealthKarma's AI Buddies, healthcare moves from episodic interactions to always-on, connected care where every patient is supported, every provider is empowered, and every outcome is optimized.

Availability

HealthKarma is now live and available for healthcare organizations, digital health platforms, telecom providers, and ecosystem partners.

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About Innovation Incubator

Innovation Incubator is a leading AI platform technology services company and a startup incubator and accelerator. Our deep domain expertise spans telecom, real estate and mortgage, healthcare and wellness, automotive, and social retail. We are an advanced AWS Services Partner, TD Synnex reseller and TM Forum corporate member. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, we also have a presence in FL, GA, KY, MA, NJ, and VA in the USA, as well as in Trivandrum, Kerala, India.