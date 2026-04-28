IPL 2026: It Was Nice To Get A Hit And Contribute, Says Stoinis After Helping PBKS Reach 222

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) Marcus Stoinis reflected on his explosive late cameo for Punjab Kings, expressing satisfaction at finally making an impact in what he described as a â€œdifferent season,â€ after smashing an unbeaten 62 off 22 balls to power his side past 200 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Stoinis finally got his chance in IPL 2026, and he made it count. He powered Punjab Kings to a strong 222/4 with an exciting late attack. Having faced just 27 balls in four innings before this match, Stoinis wasted no time once he got going. He took on Jofra Archer with confidence, hitting him for two big sixes, one over deep midwicket and another straight down the ground. This set the stage for what was to follow.

â€œEnjoyed that -- it has been a different season, watching the boys smack it all around the park. Nice to get a hit tonight. They bowled really well. If you can make an impact in a couple of overs, it can change things. Funny, we are talking about 200-210 not being enough - that is a compliment, I think (for our team). They (the top order batters) did say it (the pitch) was a little bit slower. Not a lot of spin was bowled on this ground. It was a little bit slower, and they (RR spinners) executed really well. I think it is a good score. Start well, and then see how we go,â€ Stoinis said after the match.

However, it was the final over where Stoinis really showed his power. He faced Brijesh Sharma, who had bowled well earlier with his slower deliveries. Stoinis changed the game dramatically.

After a dot ball, he flicked one past short fine leg, sent a full toss over wide long-on, smashed another near waist-high delivery over cow corner, and then launched one over extra cover. He finished the innings with style by getting inside the line to send a low full toss past square leg. He scored 24 runs in that over. Stoinis ended up unbeaten on a remarkable 62 off 22 balls, with a strike rate of 281.81, giving PBKS a huge boost at the end.