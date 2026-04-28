Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether TBRG, HLX, ALGT, FONR Are Obtaining Fair Deals For Their Shareholders

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG)'s sale to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. for $26.25 in cash per share. If you are a TruBridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)'s merger with Sun Country Airlines. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Allegiant shareholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

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merger with Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Helix shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.