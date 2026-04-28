DEADLINE ALERT For DRVN, MNDY, CWH, And TCOM: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN )

Class Period: May 3, 2023 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 8, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted the right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (2) there were errors in reporting opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue and understatement of selling, general and administrative expense in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (3) supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (4) other errors were identified relating to income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, and balance sheet and income statement misclassifications; (6) the Company improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands' ATI business; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Driven Brands shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

monday Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY )

Class Period: September 17, 2025 – February 6, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday's $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met; (2) Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH )

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated its ability to“surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using“data analytics;” (2) the Company overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (3) as a result, the Company would require“strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins; (4) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage SG&A expenses; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Camping World shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM )

Class Period: April 30, 2024 – January 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing as a result of its monopolistic business activities; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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