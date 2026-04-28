Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SES AI Corporation (SES)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; (3) Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI's growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SES AI's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SES AI should contact the Firm prior to the June 26, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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