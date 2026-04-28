MP: Rs 10,000 Monthly Scholarship For OBC Students, Gandhi Medical College Gets More PG Seats (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 28 (INAS) In a significant decision aimed at empowering students from backward classes, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has approved a historic hike in scholarship amounts.

Students belonging to backward classes pursuing higher education in Delhi will now receive Rs 10,000 per month, a significant increase from the previous amount of Rs 1,550. This revised financial assistance will benefit one hundred new students annually, divided equally between undergraduate and postgraduate applicants, provided they meet the post-matric scholarship eligibility and parental income criteria.

Beyond educational support, the state has committed to an extensive development agenda totalling over Rs 26,800 crore, a press release said.

Health infrastructure also received a significant boost with revised administrative approvals for medical colleges in Bhopal and Rewa.

Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal will receive almost Rs 80 crore to increase postgraduate seats and develop specialised units like the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Super Speciality Hospital at Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa has been sanctioned Rs 175 crore, reinforcing the government's focus on expanding quality healthcare across the state, said the release.

A major portion of this funding, amounting to Rs 26,311 crore, is dedicated to the Public Works Department for construction and renovation projects spanning the next five years. This allocation covers road renewals, the establishment of divisional offices, and substantial land acquisition compensation to modernise the state's infrastructure through 2031.

The cabinet meeting held on Tuesday also addressed critical rural and social needs through specialised financial provisions. Approval was granted for the one Rs 155.82 crore Lakhundar High Pressure Micro Irrigation Project, which is set to provide irrigation facilities to 9,200 hectares of land across 24 villages in Shajapur and Ujjain districts.

Furthermore, a sum of Rs 80.41crore was sanctioned for the electrification of 38,901 Anganwadi buildings, ensuring children have access to fans, coolers, and smart educational tools in a comfortable environment.