Countries Mulling Ways To Reject American Unipolarity, Use Multipolarity: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 28 (IANS) The US must act carefully, as holding on to its primacy could trigger the formation of a coalition against it amid growing international frustration with America's“rogue behaviour", a report said on Tuesday.

Writing for 'India Narrative', Prateek Kapil, a foreign policy researcher, said that a world without primacy is unthinkable for the US and its allies all over the world and that the recent US attack on Iran was aimed at maintaining American primacy and unipolarity in the international system.

“The US has never been satisfied with a first-among-equals status. It wants primacy at all costs. Sitting pretty between the two great oceans, the US has repeatedly launched military attacks on countries to achieve its goals. Since its own population is insulated from violent reprisals, the US employs violence without consequence to achieve its strategic goals. Most countries have not been able to cope with the overwhelming force that the US military brings down to bear. Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan fought back and won, but at the cost of ruin,” Kapil detailed.

“Vietnam even managed to reunify the Vietnamese mainland, but it took years. Iraq and Afghanistan are tragic stories where American retreats left failed states in their wake. The deal is simple – either comply with Uncle Sam or face ruin. This is the stark reality of the American unipolar order and the American empire," he added.

According to the expert, the US decision to launch an“unprovoked” military attack on Iran produced a staggering outcome. Iran, he said, not only endured the offensive but also reshaped the global economic dynamics by reclaiming the Strait of Hormuz in just 32 days.

He stressed that by challenging the core logic of unipolarity – the“so-called freedom of navigation” – Iran has dealt a massive blow to American primacy. He added that American power is weakened if it cannot be leveraged to secure economic dominance and sustain the global influence.

Highlighting the growing global shift away from US dominance, he said, "Iran's legitimate control of the Strait of Hormuz has led to massive shortages across the globe and ushered in calls for a multipolar order. Countries are mulling ways and means to reject American unipolarity and use the emergence of multipolarity to their advantage. Countries no longer trust the US as the guardian of values and security interests. They believe it has turned into a predatory hegemon. This has completely obliterated American credibility and legitimacy as the global superpower," Prateek Kapil wrote in India Narrative.