BIC: First Quarter 2026 Net Sales
|in million euros
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|478
|453
|(5.3) %
|Organic growth
|(10.9) %
|+1.6%
|Perimeter impact
|+3.9%
|(1.9) %
|FX impact
|(1.3) %
|(5.0) %
2026 Outlook confirmed
BIC continues to anticipate, under current assumptions, improving organic net sales trends, a slight expansion in adjusted EBIT margin, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.
Operational Trends by Division
Human Expression
|in million euros
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|153
|141
|(7.7) %
|Organic growth
|(10.5) %
|+3.0%
|Perimeter impact
|-
|(6.2) %
|FX impact
|(1.4) %
|(4.5) %
Human Expression organic net sales growth was +3.0% primarily driven by improvement in North America.
- In Europe, net sales were relatively flat. Growth was driven by solid performance in key countries such as France and Spain where BIC had strong commercial execution on iconic products like 4-Color pens, as well as distribution gains. This was offset by softer performance in other countries such as the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. In Q1, the modern mass market and e-commerce channels drove the performance, while net sales declined in specialized stores and discounters.
In North America, organic growth was significantly up. This performance was mainly driven by strong growth in e-commerce and at specialized retailers, with a particularly successful contribution from key products such as correction tapes, ball pens and mechanical pencils.
In Latin America, net sales grew slightly in Q1. Strong organic growth in some countries was partially offset by softness in both Mexico and Brazil, where the competitive environment continued to be challenging, notably in the modern mass market channel.
- In Middle East and Africa, organic net sales declined, impacted by weak commercial performance in Nigeria and South Africa, as well as the consequences of the current situation in the Middle East.
Flame for Life
|in million euros
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|172
|165
|(3.9) %
|Organic growth
|(15.9) %
|+1.7%
|Perimeter impact
|-
|-
|FX impact
|(1.2) %
|(5.6) %
Flame for Life organic net sales growth was +1.7% led by solid growth in Latin America and continued improvement in the US.
- In Europe, organic growth was flat with solid execution and distribution gains in France and Central and Eastern Europe, offset by softer performance in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The iconic BIC Maxi Lighter recorded significant net sales growth in Q1 and was the main performance driver in the region.
In North America, organic growth was slightly positive following a challenging performance in 2025. The significant improvement in US lighters was driven by strong growth in the convenience channel. Pocket lighters were the main contributors to growth, while utility lighters' net sales were down. The US lighter market trends improved in the measured market, increasing by +2.1% in value1 year-to-date.
In Latin America, organic growth was solid in all key countries, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. In Brazil, performance was mainly driven by strong execution in the pocket lighter segment, while in Mexico, growth was driven by net sales improvement in the traditional channel with new distribution gains.
In Middle East and Africa, net sales grew organically, driven by strong growth in North Africa and Ivory Coast, partially offset by net sales declines in the Middle East.
Blade Excellence
|in million euros
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|145
|139
|(4.3) %
|Organic growth
|(4.5) %
|+0.6%
|Perimeter impact
|+15.5%
|-
|FX impact
|(1.6) %
|(4.9) %
Blade Excellence organic net sales growth was +0.6% driven by very strong performance from Tangle Teezer as well as solid momentum from the shaver's business in Europe and Latin America.
- In Europe, organic growth was strong, mostly driven by Tangle Teezer. Net sales were also driven by growth in shavers across key countries in both Western and Eastern Europe. BIC's value-added Flex and Soleil ranges delivered robust performance supported by solid commercial execution on key products such as Flex 5 Hybrid, Click Soleil 5 and Soleil Escape.
In North America, net sales were down mid-single digits organically, with strong growth from Tangle Teezer, more than offset by declining net sales in shavers. This negative performance was mainly due to a challenging competitive environment in the Women's segment in the US. However, in the Men's segment, value-added products such as the BIC Flex 5 Refillable shaver were successful contributors to growth.
In Latin America, organic growth was strong, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. In Brazil, BIC continued its successful trade-up strategy, in addition to distribution gains, driving solid growth in BIC's Soleil and Flex ranges. In Mexico, performance was strong in the traditional channel, with a shift towards more premium products such as the Comfort 3 and Flex 3 shavers.
- In Middle East and Africa, net sales were significantly down, mainly due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East which resulted in shipment delays and reduced market activity.
Tangle Teezer recorded a double-digit organic growth, at +13%. Growth was fueled by all key markets including the US and Europe, with a particularly solid performance in e-commerce thanks to strengthened partnerships. The core detangling range continued to be a key contributor to growth while the premium detangling hairbrush range (including the Chrome and Matte collections) doubled its net sales year-on-year.
Appendix
Net sales by geography (in million euros)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|Organic %
|Perimeter impact2
|% at constant currency
|FX impact
|Reported %
|Group
|478
|453
|+1.6%
|(1.9) %
|(0.3) %
|(5.0) %
|(5.3) %
|Europe
|168
|168
|+1.5%
|(0.1) %
|+1.4%
|(1.4) %
|+0.0%
|North America
|167
|151
|+1.6%
|(0.9) %
|+0.7%
|(9.9) %
|(9.2) %
|Latin America
|87
|89
|+5.3%
|-
|+5.3%
|(3.5) %
|+1.8%
|Middle East and Africa
|38
|35
|(4.9) %
|-
|(4.9) %
|(3.7) %
|(8.6) %
|Asia and Oceania
|18
|10
|(2.0) %
|(41.8) %
|(43.8) %
|(1.6) %
|(45.4) %
Net sales by division (in million euros)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|Organic %
|Perimeter impact2
|% at constant currency
|FX impact
|Reported %
|Group
|478
|453
|+1.6%
|(1.9) %
|(0.3) %
|(5.0) %
|(5.3) %
|Human Expression
|153
|141
|+3.0%
|(6.2) %
|(3.2) %
|(4.5) %
|(7.7) %
|Flame for Life
|172
|165
|+1.7%
|-
|+1.7%
|(5.6) %
|(3.9) %
|Blade Excellence
|145
|139
|+0.6%
|-
|+0.6%
|(4.9) %
|(4.3) %
|Other products
|9
|8
|(5.3) %
|-
|(5.3) %
|+0.3%
|(5.0) %
Impact of change in perimeter and currency fluctuations on net sales (in %)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2026
|Perimeter
|+3.9
|(1.9)
|Currencies
|(1.3)
|(5.0)
|
|+1.0
|(3.6)
|
|(1.3)
|+0.0
|
|(0.7)
|+0.2
|
|(0.4)
|(0.6)
|
|+0.1
|(0.2)
|
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|
|(0.2)
|(0.4)
|
|(0.0)
|+0.1
Glossary
- Adjusted: Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items. Constant currency: Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates. EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes. Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales. Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures. Organic growth: Growth at constant currency and constant perimeter (formerly change on a comparative basis).
A presentation related to this announcement is available on the BIC website ( ). This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the main risks that could impact BIC appears in the section "Risk Factors and Management" of BIC's 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 26, 2026.
Webcast and conference call
Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégory Lambertie, Chief Financial and Digital Officer, will present BIC's Q1 2026 Net Sales during a webcast and a conference call on April 29, 2026, at 8:30 AM CET:
- To participate in the webcast, join via the following link:
- To participate in the conference call, dial in by phone using one of the numbers below:
- From France: +33 1 70 91 87 04 From the UK: +44 12 1281 8004 From the USA: +1 718 705 8796 Vocal access code: BIC
Contacts
| Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...
Investor Relations
...
| Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43 ...
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|Annual General Meeting
|May 20, 2026
|First Half 2026 Results
|July 29, 2026
|Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales
|October 28, 2026
About BICA global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit LinkedIn Instagram YouTube TikTok
1 Source: Circana data in value, Year-to-date March 2026. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)
2 Perimeter impact includes the sale of BIC Cello activities in India (impacting Asia and Oceania) as well as the discontinuation of Rocketbook and Skin Creative activities (impacting North America and Europe) in Q4 2025
Attachment
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BIC_Q126_NetSales_PR_EN
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